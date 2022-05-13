Asian Stock Market: Rebounds broadly on positive market mood, Fed signals more hikes

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkie225 has outperformed the Asian indices on the announcement of the continuation of a prudent monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). BOJ Governor Harihuko Kuroda doesn’t see any legitimate reason to halt stimulus to its economy. Growth rates have yet not reached their pre-pandemic levels and inflation is still lower than the targets despite soaring energy bills and food prices for the households.

Chinese markets are continuously gaining higher after the announcement of tariff withdrawal on Chinese imports by the US. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the administration could ease some of the tariffs imposed against Chinese imports to lower inflation. The announcement has infused an adrenaline rush into the Chinese indices.

Markets in the Asian domain are scaling sharply higher as risk-sensitive currencies have rebounded firmly amid a time correction in the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is mildly offered in the Asian session after the asset printed a fresh 19-year high of 104.92 on Thursday. The asset got traction after the US economic agency reported the yearly Producer Price Index (PPI) at 11%, higher than the forecasts of 10.7%. Also, the core PPI that excludes food and energy climbed to 8.8% vs. estimates of 8.9%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.