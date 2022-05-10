Asian Stock Market: Rebounds as risk-appetite improves, DXY tumbles, oil near $100.00

- Asian equities have sensed a responsive buying activity after an intense sell-off.
- The DXY has tumbled below 103.60 amid an improvement in risk appetite.
- Falling oil prices have also supported the Asian equity markets.
Markets in the Asian domain have found responsive buyers in the Asian session after the market participants shrugged off the US inflation fears. The uncertainty ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was underpinning the negative market sentiment from the past few trading sessions. Global equities and risk-sensitive currencies were facing an intense sell-off as any unexpected surge in the inflation numbers on Wednesday would compel the Federal Reserve (Fed) to dictate an extremely aggressive hawkish stance on the policy rates in June.
The odds of a 75 basis point (bps) are also strengthened as upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) with heating inflationary pressures will leave no other choice for the Fed than to feature a bumper rate hike.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkie225 tumbled 0.90%, China's SZEZ Component added 0.4%, and Hang Seng plunged almost 3% while India’s Nifty50 remained flat.
The funds from profit-booking in the US dollar index (DXY) have been channelized to the risk-perceived assets. The DXY has witnessed exhaustion in its uptrend after the asset renewed its 19-year high at 104.20. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have slipped to near 3.04%.
Apart from that, a significant slippage in oil prices has also supported the Asian equities. Oil prices have tumbled to near the psychological support of $100.00 as tightening curbs to contain Covid-19 in China have renewed demand worries. Also, the promise of pumping more oil by the OPEC cartel has received a green flag from the oil bulls.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|25983.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25983.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26836.5
|Daily SMA50
|26835.49
|Daily SMA100
|27304.46
|Daily SMA200
|28084.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26702.52
|Previous Daily Low
|25928.83
|Previous Weekly High
|27479.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|26564.92
|Previous Monthly High
|28031.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|26058.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26224.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26406.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25707.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25431.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24933.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26480.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26978.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27254.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
