- Asia-Pacific markets remain pressured as investors brace for the key week.
- Off in China fails to recall buyers as covid woes, Russia-Ukraine crisis challenge growth expectations.
- New Zealand opens border for 60 more countries, Australia witnesses upbeat PMI but activity contraction in China favor bears.
- South Korea raises concerns about rapid FX rate change.
Equity traders stay depressed during a comparatively light trading session in Asia, with Chinese markets off. The reason could be linked to the firmer US Treasury yields and anxiety ahead of this week’s key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Also weighing on the market sentiment are the latest updates from Beijing and Russia.
That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drop 0.30% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 printed mild gains around 26,900.
New Zealand opens its national borders for 60 countries, after a multi-month block due to the covid, but downbeat China PMIs for April drowned shares in Auckland, down 1.60% by the press time. On the same line is the Australian stock market where monthly PMIs print better readings for April but the ASX is down 1.5% by the press time.
Indian equities are down too amid the highest active covid cases in five weeks whereas South Korea’s KOSPI drops 0.40% amid hopes of market intervention.
On a broader front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also conveyed economic fears for the Asia-Pacific region, including India, while saying, “Economic growth in Asia and the Pacific will slow this year to 4.9%, less than last year’s 6.5% pace, amid the war in Ukraine, a resurgent pandemic, and rising interest rates.”
Additionally weighing on the risk appetite are the updates from Ukraine suggesting Russia’s aggression towards acquiring Mariupol and Germany’s step back from obstructing the oil ban on Russia.
Moving on, markets in Japan and China are mostly off till Wednesday but US ISM Manufacturing PMI, New Zealand Jobs report and the RBA meeting will entertain Asia-Pacific investors ahead of the key Fed meeting.
Also read: S&P 500 Futures turn pale above 4,100 as US Treasury yields stay firmer ahead of Fed, NFP
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0500 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading pressured above 1.0500, as the US dollar rises alongside yields amid cautious markets and hawkish Fed expectations. China's covid concerns are threatening global recovery. Germany’s support for the EU embargo on Russian oil has renewed recession risks. PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.2550 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.2550, undermined by mounting China's growth worries-led damp mood. BOE vs. Fed drama keeps the pair pressured amid fresh Brexit woes. The US dollar cheers risk-aversion and firmer yields ahead of the hawkish Fed.
Gold drops back towards $1,878 as yields underpin greenback bulls
Gold Price fades the bounce off 100-DMA, bears approach short-term support amid firmer USD. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum amid hawkish Fed expectations. US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts to direct short-term Gold Price moves.
How likely is a $1 recovery for Cardano price
Cardano price crashed below the long-standing range, extending from $0.776 to $1.245. A quick recovery above the $0.776 range low could trigger a move to the range’s midpoint at $1.011.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Apple and Amazon can't save us, is it time to abandon ship?
Equities are back at precarious levels as we approach the end of the week and the end of the month. Tech earnings season is now more or less done and dusted and the report card looks like its detention.