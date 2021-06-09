Asian Stock Market: Portrays inaction as US Treasury yields pause

- Equities in Asia-Pacific region remain sluggish amid cautious sentiment.
- China’s PPI jumps the most since 2008, Sino-American tension escalates.
- Traders await US CPI, ECB for fresh impulse, limbo over US stimulus talks, Brexit gain a little attention.
- South Korean statistics came in strong, mixed data from Australia, New Zealand.
Shares in Asia remain subdued during early Wednesday as market players brace for the key data/events, scheduled for publishing on Thursday. Also challenging the moves could be a lack of strong catalysts at home. Above all, the inaction of the US Treasury yields could be traced as the key factor to offer sluggish markets.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.20% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 track the losses with a 0.30% downside to 28,887.50 by the press time of the pre-European session.
Shares in China print mild gains after the nation’s factory-gate inflation gauge, PPI, rallied the most since 2008. Following that, policymakers from the dragon nation look set to tame the foreign trades to battle the reflation woes.
Australian markets dwindle amid mixed data and cautious optimism of RBA policymaker Christopher Kent, as well as Aussie Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Further, New Zealand equities followed their Oz counterpart as left without major directions.
South Korea’s KOSPI fails to cheer upbeat GDP and employment data while marking 0.70% intraday loss. However, Indonesia’s IDX Composite prints 0.15% intraday gains on welcome prints of Consumer Confidence.
Elsewhere, Indian equities are mildly bid amid hopes of further stimulus from the government as well as receding covid woes.
Looking forward, a light calendar and wait for the week’s key events could keep the markets sluggish. However, chatters concerning US-China tussles and stimulus, not to forget the virus and vaccine updates, could offer intermediate moves.
Also read: Wall Street Close: Traders’ indecision leads to another sluggish day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed
GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains above 1.4150. EU-UK Brexit negotiators meet for last ditched efforts to resolve NI protocol issues. Confusion over UK’s unlock and inflation battles stimulus hopes ahead of Thursday’s key G7, US CPI.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Is the dollar dive ending?
Today the US releases include the April trade balance on goods and services, likely a less-bad number (if still horrendous), and JOLTS, which had hit a record high last month for openings. The FX market is in a wait-and-see mode.