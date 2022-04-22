Asian Stock Market: Plunges in sync with Wall Street as Fed’s Powell underpins a 50 bps rate hike

- Asian markets have followed the footprints of Wall Street on Friday.
- The testimony from Fed’s Powell has validated the 50 bps rate hike expectation.
- Oil prices stuck around $103.00 on supply worries and expectations of a slump in global demand.
Markets in the Asian domain dives on Friday after the testimony of Federal Reserve (Fed)’ chair Jerome Powell renewed fears of significant liquidity shrinkage from the economy.
At the press time, Nikkie225 plunged 1.77%, Hang Seng eased 0.60%, China SZEZ tumbles 0.76%, and Nifty50 dropped 0.90%.
In his speech at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting, Fed’s Powell dictated that a rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) is on the cards. Earlier, various Fed policymakers played the same tune and the markets were acting accordingly. Now, the confirmation news from the highest official of the Fed has bolstered the expectation of a jumbo rate hike. Fed’s Powell warned about rising inflation, citing that the pace of bringing the rates back to neutrality will be faster than the pace witnessed in previous hike cycles. This has not only firmer the jumbo rate hike expectations for May monetary policy but has also escalated the odds of a spree of big-figure hikes. The dictation of hawkish guidance brought an intense sell-off in the US equities whose effect got carry-forward to the Asian indices.
Meanwhile, oil prices are oscillating at $103.00 amid the absence of a potential trigger that could bring a decent move in the asset. The renewed supply fears and cut in global growth forecast by the IMF have triggered a complex situation for the market participants.
Going forward, markets will focus on the testimonies from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27154.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27154.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27366.47
|Daily SMA50
|26862.54
|Daily SMA100
|27516.38
|Daily SMA200
|28144.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27756.6
|Previous Daily Low
|27131.76
|Previous Weekly High
|27309.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|26250.77
|Previous Monthly High
|28618.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|24563.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27370.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27517.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26938.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26722.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26313.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27563.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27972.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28188.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds tight waiting the next catalyst
EUR/USD is eyeing more downside to near 1.0800 on dovish ECB. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation to get doubled by the end of this year. The DXY recovered swiftly as Fed’s Powell sounded aggressive on their policy stance.
USD/JPY falls towards 128.00 on Japan, US likely joint FX intervention
USD/JPY is falling back towards 128.00, having stalled on the bid near 128.70 despite a firmer US dollar and the yields. Powell tightened the screw in his remarks in Washington DC. The yen is catching a fresh bid on reports that Japan, US likely discussed joint FX intervention.
Gold: Weekly close above 21-DMA is critical for buyers Premium
Gold Price remains vulnerable on the final trading day of the week, in the aftermath of the hawkish pivot from the Fed and the ECB. The US dollar remains supported at higher levels on rallying yields and the risk-off trading in the Asian equities.
How Cardano price can invoke its last bullish ace
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since it created a local top on March 28. Efforts to rally higher failed and ADA is now retracing lower, in search of stable support levels. ADA price has suffered a fatal setback as the entire cryptocurrency market took a hit
S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI: Inflation behind the veil Premium
Business attitudes have remained upbeat in the US even as inflation takes an ever bigger bite of consumer income and economic growth is expected to plummet in the first quarter. Manufacturing and Service sectors expected to maintain expansion.