Asian Stock Market: PBOC propels Asia-Pacific shares despite challenges from West

- MSCI’s Asia-Pacific gauge surges to 2.5-year high as PBOC eases FX restrictions.
- Australia opens international borders for New Zealand and other low-risk countries across the Asia-Pacific region.
- Pelosi's rejection of Trump’s stimulus proposal probe Friday’s heavy risk-on.
- US holiday, light calendar offer little hopes for the bulls.
Asian shares remain bid, led by China, while heading into the European open on Monday. Although weekend headlines challenged Friday’s optimism, mainly due to the chatters surrounding the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) managed to keep the market bulls happy.
In doing so, the PBOC eased regulations for financial institutions catering to FX traders. The last time the Chinese central bank did such thing, the yuan dropped over 2.0 in the next three weeks. As a result, equity traders in Beijing and Hong Kong cheer the news while printing over 2.0% gains as we write. It should, however, noted that the PBOC Governor Yi Gang has ruled out following the West when it comes to excessive monetary easing.
It’s worth mentioning that Japan flashed mixed data concerning Machinery Orders and Producer Price Index, for August and September months respectively. Though, fears that the BOJ’s future exit from easy money will be too challenging for the markets seem to weigh on Japan’s Nikkei 225, down 0.30% intraday to 23,547 now.
Elsewhere, Australia eases travel restrictions for visitors from New Zealand while also considering lowering the bars for countries like South Korea and Indonesia soon. The news helps stock indices from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia to print mild gains whereas MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises over 1.0% to probe the early 2018 highs. Additionally, India’s BSE Sensex and the US stock futures are mildly positive by the time of writing.
Moving on, updates concerning the US COVID-19 stimulus and the presidential election will be the key to watch while the virus news from Europe and the UK can also offer near-term trade directions. Even so, a lack of US treasury traders will restrict the market moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown
Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.