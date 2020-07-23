Asian stock market: Off in Japan dims reaction to losses in China

Asian equities trade mixed despite China’s steep losses.

Sino-American tussle triggers risk reset, ambiguity over US fiscal plan adds to pessimism.

ASX 200 prints mild gains on economic projections, budget announcements.

A quiet day amid a light calendar and Japanese banks two-day holidays.

Asian shares alternate gains with losses amid thin liquidity and risk reset before European traders ring the bell for Thursday. The US orders to close the Chinese consulate in Houston renewed the Beijing-Washington tussle that was silent off-late. The move got additional support from the US policymakers’ struggle to offer a big phase 4 fiscal package to ward of the coronavirus (COVID-19) losses. However, the off in Japan and a light calendar beat all odds with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Tokyo printing 0.06% gains by the press time.

Chinese embassy showed readiness to retaliate the Trump administration’s order to leave from Houston. The dragon nation’s embassy also targeted the UK’s offer to citizenship to the Hong Kong residents.

On the other hand, American Senators are jostling with the options of another trillion-dollar worth of stimulus package. Recently, the decision-makers showed readiness to offer an extension of the employment benefit scheme ahead of any clear announcement on the fiscal plan. However, Politico reported cited Republicans to oppose these measures.

Elsewhere, Australian Treasures Josh Frydenberg announced economic forecasts ahead of the Finance Minister Mathias Cormann’s comments about the budget. The downbeat updates pushed S&P to cite a fear of the Pacific major’s AAA credit rating.

Amid all these plays, US stock futures struggle for a clear direction after Wall Street benchmarks offered mild gains the previous day. Though, The US 10-year Treasury yields remain stuck to 0.60% amid the absence of Japanese traders.

The lack of activity could be ascertained in the stocks of Australia, New Zealand, India and Hong Kong. However, the Chinese benchmark flash over 1.0% losses that contrasts to Indonesia’s IDX, up 0.86% to 5,153. Furthermore, South Korea’s KOSPI also drops over 0.50% amid pessimism surrounding China.

Given the light calendar and off in Japan, traders may keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for fresh direction. In doing so, COVID-19 and US-China will be the keyword whereas fiscal policy actions from America and the US Jobless Claims may also entertain the market players.