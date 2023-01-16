Asian Stock Market: Nikkei225 plunges ahead of BOJ meeting, USD weakens as risk-on solidifies

- Japanese stocks have witnessed an intense sell-off as investors have turned anxious ahead of BOJ policy.
- Chinese equities are riding a bull run on expectations of easing policy to support reopening reforms.
- The USD Index has refreshed its seven-month low amid a significant improvement in investors’ risk appetite.
Markets in the Asian domain are delivering mixed signals on Monday. Japanese markets have witnessed a massive sell-off as investors are awaiting the announcement of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chinese markets have picked up sheer strength.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 plunged 1.32%, SZSE Component soared 2.11%, Hang Seng jumped 0.74%, and Nifty50 added 0.12%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its seven-month low at 101.45 amid the soaring risk appetite of the market participants. Escalating odds of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have resulted in sheer strength in the S&P500 futures. The 500-stock basket futures of the United States have continued their upside momentum after a super-bullish week. Investors should note that US markets are closed on account of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Japanese equities have been dumped by the market participants as investors are getting nervous ahead of the BOJ’s monetary policy announcement. BOJ officials are continuously buying bonds vigorously but simultaneously considering an exit from a decade-long ultra-loose policy. Ambiguity among actions of the BOJ has resulted in anxiety among investors.
Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party’s Upper House Secretary General, said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday that “it would be premature to start exiting stimulus when demand continues to lag behind supply in Japan’s economy.”
Meanwhile, Chinese stocks are rallying as optimism soars for policy easing by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to support bold steps of reopening and supporting weak housing demand. A sense of deflation in the Producer Price index (PPI) is likely to continue through the first half of CY2023 as expected by Ho Woei Chen, Economist at UOB Group.
He further added that “We see prospects for the 1Y LPR to fall to 3.55% and 5Y LPR to 4.20% by end1Q23. The consensus forecast is factoring in the possibility of a 5-15 bps decline in the 5Y LPR at the upcoming fixing on 20 Jan, which will reduce mortgage costs for homebuyers. Meanwhile, the 1Y LPR may stay unchanged this month given flushed domestic liquidity.”
On the oil front, the oil price has failed to sustain above the crucial resistance of $80.00 despite optimism for China’s reopening. On the sidelines of Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said that the oil market is ‘stable’ at the moment, unperturbed by the price caps on Russian crude oil. This might result in a resumption of the upside move in oil price ahead.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|25839.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25839.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26210.02
|Daily SMA50
|27252.67
|Daily SMA100
|27276.3
|Daily SMA200
|27217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26130.55
|Previous Daily Low
|25721.43
|Previous Weekly High
|26578.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|25721.43
|Previous Monthly High
|28325.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|25793.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25877.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25974.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25664.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25488.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25254.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26073.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26306.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26482.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes eight-month high above 1.0870 as risk profile soars, US PPI in focus
EUR/USD has refreshed its eight-month high above 1.0870 amid a positive risk-impulse. Volatility in the USD Index has escalated as the appeal for safe-haven assets has dropped. After slowing the extent of the interest rate hike to 50 bps, the Fed is expected to trim rate hike pace further to 25 bps.
Gold: Overbought conditions could threaten bulls amid light trading
Gold price is taking a breather near the highest level seen since April 2022 at $1,929, as investors contemplate the next move amid a holiday in the United States. The US stocks and bond markets are closed on Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
GBP/USD storms through key 1.2250 resistance ahead of BoE’s Bailey
GBP/USD has started a new week with a bang, extending the previous week’s uptrend into the third straight day on Monday. Pound Sterling bulls benefit from a broadly weaker US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains in a firmer spot so far this session.
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
The Week Ahead: China Q4 GDP, Bank of Japan, UK CPI and wages, Ocado and Netflix earnings
UK CPI (Dec). After the peak of 11.1% in October, headline CPI fell back to 10.7% in November in a welcome sign that we could well be past the peak. Recent falls in oil and gas prices are also likely to start to feed into the underlying numbers.