Asian Stock Market: Nikkei plunges as yen turns volatile, DXY firms, oil below $90.00

- Asian indices have been cornered by a dismal market mood on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.
- Japanese equities have been hit by the weakening yen as firms may display weak EBITDA margins.
- Oil prices have surrendered the $90.00 support amid soaring hawkish Fed bets.
Markets in the Asian domain are displaying mixed performance as Nikkie225 has plunged while Chinese stocks are trading flat. Risk-perceived assets have turned extremely volatile as 10-year US Treasury yields have recaptured the psychological hurdle of 4% and are gearing up to recapture the ultimate hurdle of 4.02%.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 plunged 2.50%, ChinaA50 traded almost flat, and Hang Seng tumbled 1.37%.
The US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its weekly high at 113.40 as the risk-off market prospect has forced the market participants to hide behind the safe-haven appeal. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions after the Ukrainian military damaged the Crimea Bridge in Russia has renewed issues of supply chain bottlenecks in Europe. This may infuse fresh blood into the Eurozone inflation structure.
Meanwhile, Japanese equities are witnessing an intense sell-off as yen has cracked to near the prior Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention area. Earlier, the BOJ intervene in the currency market to provide a cushion against a one-sided fall. It looks like the impact has faded now and currency is gearing for a further decline.
The Japanese firms are set to deliver their third quarter result season of CY2022. More weakness in yen will force the institutions to downgrade the operating margins of firms depending on imported inputs.
On the oil front, oil prices have surrendered the round-level support of $90.00 as upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data has accelerated the odds of a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors are awaiting the release of the US inflation data, which will provide more clarity over the likely monetary policy action by the Fed. A bigger-than-projected inflation rate will escalate chances for an extreme hawkish Fed and eventually will trim economic projections.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26745.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26745.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27094.2
|Daily SMA50
|27763.27
|Daily SMA100
|27369.02
|Daily SMA200
|27234.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26830.28
|Previous Daily Low
|26554.8
|Previous Weekly High
|27402.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26563.56
|Previous Monthly High
|28841.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|26200.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26725.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26660.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26589.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26434.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26314.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26865.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26985.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27140.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
