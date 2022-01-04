Asian Stock Market: Nikkei begins 2022 on firmer footing, China suffers

- Asian equities trade mixed as China bucks the uptrend amid full markets.
- Wall Street ignored firmer yields amid stimulus hopes, Omicron, Fed chatters propel bond coupons.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI jumped to six-month high in December, Australia PMI rose as well.
- PMIs will decorate the calendar but virus updates, yields shouldn’t be missed as well.
Asian shares fail to cheer full markets even as Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 kick-start 2022 on a positive side, up more than 1.50% each. The reason could be linked to pessimism surrounding China and firmer Treasury yields. That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.08% heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Stocks in Japan, New Zealand and Australia tracked firmer Wall Street benchmarks to begin the New Year on a firmer footing. Adding to the bullish bias could be hopes of further monetary easing from the key economies like the US and China.
It should be noted, however, that the worsening virus conditions in Beijing and elsewhere join firmer US Treasury yields to challenge the Asia-Pacific bulls. China’s Zhengzhou announced partial lockdown after record covid cases while Aussie policymakers also raised concerns over the shortage of the rapid testing kits due to a slew of people up for checking after the COVID-19 numbers rallied to an all-time high.
Alternatively, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI jumped to a six-month high in December while Australia’s Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI also rose past 57.4 forecast and prior in the last month.
Markets in Indonesia print mild gains but South Korean traders turned cautious amid the latest rise in the covid cases. Further, Hang Seng remains on the back foot amid fears of Evergrande default and hardships for Chinese IT companies at home and abroad. Additionally, India’s BSE Sensex rise 0.30% at the latest amid indecision over the surge in virus cases and cautious optimism in Asia.
That said, DJI 30 and S&P 500 refreshed record top during the first trading day of 2022 while the US Treasury yields rallied to the six-week high the previous day.
Looking forward, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December, expected 60.2 versus 61.1, will offer immediate direction to the markets. However, major attention will be given to the Fed rate-hike concerns and virus updates for clear direction.
Read: US Treasury yields hover around multi-day top after biggest jump in three months
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.