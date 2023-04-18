Asian Stock Market: Mostly bearish amid volatility inspired by quarterly result season, oil attempts recovery

- Asian stocks are majorly bearish as the quarterly result season has kicked off worldwide.
- Japanese equities are showing resilience after the BoJ announced anticipation for Japan’s inflation in a 1.6-1.9% range for CY2025.
- Chinese indices failed to capitalize on upbeat GDP and Retail Sales data.
Markets in the Asian domain are mostly bearish as investors are worried about earnings season amid a quantitative tightening environment. S&P500 ended Monday’s session on a mildly positive note after finding support from the banking sector. However, a sell-off in tech-giant Google kept upside capped. Tech-giant Google witnessed a sheer sell-off after reports that South Korea's Samsung Electronics was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned Bing as the default search engine on its devices.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a minor correction after a sheer recovery and is defending the immediate support of 102.00. Investors channelized their funds in the USD Index as chances for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are extremely solid despite loosening labor market conditions and softening inflationary pressures.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 jumped 0.40%, SZSE Component dropped 0.18%, Hang Seng tumbled 0.80%, and Nifty50 slipped 0.28%.
Japanese stocks are showing resilience after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced anticipation for Japan’s inflation in a 1.6-1.9% range for CY2025. This has postponed consideration of an exit from the decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. Also, a further tweak in Yield Curve Control (YCC) seems out of the picture. It seems confirmed that the pipeline of monetary stimulus will remain active to support the overall demand.
Chinese equities are struggling to gain traction despite the release of upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Retail Sales data. China’s GDP has expanded by 2.2% in the first quarter of CY2023 as expected by the market participants. On an annual basis, China’s growth rate data has soared to 4.5% vs. the expectations of 4.0% and the former release of 2.9%. Apart from that, Retail Sales data has jumped dramatically to 10.6% against 7.4% as expected.
On the oil front, oil prices remained under pressure after a solid recovery in the USD Index. The black gold has shown some recovery after upbeat China economic data. It is worth noting that China is the leading importer of oil in the world and economic recovery in China supports recovery in oil demand.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28573.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28573.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27884.09
|Daily SMA50
|27705.04
|Daily SMA100
|27335.79
|Daily SMA200
|27475.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28575.42
|Previous Daily Low
|28414.45
|Previous Weekly High
|28578.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|27650.84
|Previous Monthly High
|28630.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|26446.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28513.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28475.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28467.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28360.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28306.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28627.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28682.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28788.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
