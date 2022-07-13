Asian Stock Market: Modestly positive as S&P500 futures recover, oil extends losses, US Inflation eyed

- Asian indices are trading positive amid a recovery in the S&P500 futures.
- Investors have started discounting the higher consensus for US inflation.
- Oil prices have hit a fresh three-month low on escalating recession fears.
Markets in the Asian domain are trading modestly positive as the S&P futures have rebounded in the Asian session. The US indices futures have displayed some recovery as investors have discounted the higher consensus for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Also, the US dollar index (DXY) has started correcting after a mild recovery.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.51%, China A50 gained 0.46%, Hang Seng jumped 0.74% and Nifty50 rose 0.44%.
The market participants are entirely focusing on the release of the inflation rate and a sideways movement is expected today. The inflation rate is seen higher at 8.8% on an annual basis. This may compel the Federal Reserve (Fed) to paddle up the interest rates further. No doubt, the extent of the rate hike would be akin to the prior interest rate decision as price pressures are scaling higher despite the former rate hikes and balance sheet reduction announcement.
In Asia, renewed lockdown worries in China are trimming the growth forecasts. The economy carries good trade relations with various Asian countries and a slump in demand forecasts in China will have multiplier effects on other nations.
On the oil front, accelerating recession fears have dragged the oil prices to near $92.00. The black gold has dropped below its three-month low and more downside looks warrant as Western central banks have not done with rate hike campaign.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26462.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26462.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26425.81
|Daily SMA50
|26746.57
|Daily SMA100
|26783.09
|Daily SMA200
|27603.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26590.06
|Previous Daily Low
|26274.47
|Previous Weekly High
|26857.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|25926.25
|Previous Monthly High
|28398.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|25595.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26395.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26469.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26294.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26126.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25979.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26610.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26757.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26925.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
