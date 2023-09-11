Asian Stock Market: Mixed trading, BoJ’s Ueda boosts JPY

Asian stock markets trade mixed on Monday ahead of the US key inflation data. Market players will take cues from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Friday after the upbeat Labor data last week convinced the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative in the US. At press time, China’s Shanghai surges 0.57% to 3,134, the Shenzhen Component Index is up 0.44% to 10,326, Hong Kong’s Hang Sang falls 1.68% to 17,896, South Korea’s Kospi gains 0.06% and Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.55%. Most Chinese equities trades in positive territory amid the sign of an easing of deflationary pressures in China. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index led to losses as investors worried about the property sector crisis. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Saturday that the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 0.1% YoY versus a 0.3% drop in the previous reading, a worse-than-expected 0.2% rise. The monthly figure came in at 0.3%, as expected. Finally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 3.0% YoY from a 4.4% drop in July and in line with estimates. In Japan, the Japanese Yen (JPY) is firmer and the benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield hit the highest level since January 2014. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stated in an interview on Monday that the central bank will now be on "a quiet exit," as the BOJ seeks to avoid any major impact on the market. Policymakers also said that the BOJ would have sufficient evidence by the end of the year to evaluate whether interest rates should stay negative. Market participants await the release of the US Consumer Price Index for August and Retail Sales on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Also, the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data due on Friday might trigger volatility in the market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.