Also, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has stated that the administration will record Coovid-19 cases again today. This has accelerated fears of the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Japanese economy.

Meanwhile, the news wires from Nikkei Asia that the Japanese government is planning to scale down its inflation-adjusted economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to 2% from the former forecast of 3.2% may bring a steep fall in Japanese equities.

The DXY has displayed a stellar recovery as investors have shifted their focus on monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is due next week. No doubt, the investing community has ignored expectations of 100 basis points (bps) after a downward shift in long-run inflation expectations to 2.8% vs. 3.1% June print. However, the odds of a rate hike by 75 bps are still solid as price pressures have not shown any sign of exhaustion yet.

Markets in the Asian domain are trading mildly positive as the recovery in the US dollar index (DXY) has faded optimism derived from Wall Street gains recorded on Thursday. Better-than-expected earnings from Tesla and gains in tech stocks lifted the market sentiment. However, a sheer upside move in the DXY in the Asian session has faded optimism.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.