Asian Stock Market: Mildly offered as China, Japan and South Korea tease bears ahead of Fed

- Market sentiment sours in Asia-Pacific as Sino-American tension joins Japan’s US tariffs and Samsung’s pessimism.
- Fears concerning North Korea, Iran and Russia add to the risk-off mood but nothing key ahead of the Fed.
Asian stocks drift lower as geopolitical risks join the pre-Fed trading lull to bore market players during early Wednesday. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.37% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 losses 0.23% to 29,853 by the press time.
Starting with China, the US doesn’t like Beijing’s intervention in local politics and stays ready to act but this week’s talks are the key. Moving on, Japan levies an extra charge on American beef imports whereas North Korea is likely aiming for fresh missile tests. Additionally, South Korea likes US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s readiness to cooperate on trades but Samsung’s fears of chip shortage roil pushes KOSPI to be the biggest loser of the region, down 1.0% by the press time.
Elsewhere, chatters that Iran is building more nuclear weapons and the UK is up for taming Tehran outside the deal also weigh on the mood. Furthermore, the US sanctions Russia and Australia’s cautious optimism are extra filters to the sentiment.
It should be noted that the RBA policymakers keep rejecting the need to taper while a light calendar offers no major direction to the stocks in Asia-Pacific and hence the sideways-to-negative moves continue.
As a result, Chinese stocks drop around 0.50% on average while Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 are on the same line. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Indonesia’s IDX Composite are mildly offered too but India’s BSE Sensex becomes the least damaged gauge amid vaccine optimism at home.
S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yield are both struggling for a clear direction whereas the US dollar index (DXY) prints a four-day winning streak with eyes on the Federal Reserve decision.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly edition, three critical things to watch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.