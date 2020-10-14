Asian Stock Market: Mildly offered amid virus woes, stimulus stalemate

- Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed with Japan, Australia marking losses while New Zealand, Indonesia defy the trend with small gains.
- US Congress jostles over COVID-19 stimulus, vaccine trials getting hold.
- China’s Xi suggests further easing, encourage youth from Hong Kong, Macau to move back to the mainland.
- Japan’s Industrial Production weakened in August, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment recovered for October.
Asian equities remain mostly offered ahead of Wednesday’s European session as global markets await further clues of the US fiscal stimulus deadlock and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trial halts. Also probing the traders is a lack of major data/events as well as mildly optimistic comments from China’s President Xi Jinping. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares, ex-Japan, drops 0.20% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 look for clear direction with small losses.
Chinese equities fail to cheer Xi’s readiness to spend more on the railway construction and favor belt and road cooperation. It seems that the comments pushing youth towards the mainland highlight the fear of further tension with the Western countries favoring the independence of Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Indonesia’s IDX Composite and New Zealand NZX 50 buck the trend amid a recovery in virus cases at home as well as hopes of positive election results respectively. Though, India’s BSE Sensex and South Korea’s KOSPI remain on the back foot as the broader risk environment stays trade negatively.
On the contrary, stock futures from the US and Europe part ways from the previous day’s downbeat performance on clues that the European Union (EU) is holding back trade tariffs on the hopes of Biden victory in the American presidential election. Furthermore, the early-day comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary C. Daly were also the reason for the market’s cautious optimism.
Talking about the data, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for October grew past-9.9% forecast to 11.9% whereas Japan’s Industrial Production for August shrank more than -13.3% expected to -13.8%.
Moving on, Asian traders may have a little scope for any moves and so do the bourses in America and Brussels as the economic calendar doesn’t carry any major data/events except for a few speeches from BOE, ECB and the Fed policymakers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid rising no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2900 on growing Hard Brexit fears. EU leaders to say progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal. Traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB Chief Lagarde's speech. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressures.
Gold: Rebound still capped below $1900
Gold's upside attempts remain capped below $1,900, courtesy of the US dollar rally. Gold's one-month risk reversals indicate a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Dollar bid amid jittery markets, all eyes on key UK-EU Brexit meeting
The safe-haven US dollar held onto its recent recovery rally from three-week lows, benefiting from broad risk-aversion amid a pause in the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial and no sign of an end to the US fiscal stimulus deadlock.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.