Asian stock market: Mildly offered amid coronavirus woes, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 down near 0.50%

- Stocks in Asia remain pressured as the pandemic fears weigh investor sentiment.
- The US-China tension over Hong Kong and Xinjing recently gained attention.
- PBOC announced rate cut, ADB slashes growth forecasts for China.
- Aussie employment, New Zealand’s GDP flashed downbeat figures.
Asian equities continue to bear the burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears amid escalating numbers from various US states. The underlying pessimism is strong enough to rule out US President Donald Trump’s signal for a cure to the pandemic. The reason being additional worries concerning the US-China tussle after diplomat from Beijing warned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to not interfere in Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues.
Earlier during the day, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut 14-day reverse repo while trying to combat the virus. Elsewhere, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) cut developing Asia’s GDP forecasts for 2020 from 2.2% to 0.1%. The institute also slashed China’s growth predictions from 2.3% to 1.8% while expecting a recovery by 7.4% in 2021.
On the data front, Australia’s May month employment figures came in weaker than anticipated with the headline Unemployment Rate rising past-7.0% expected to 7.1%. Elsewhere, New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) GDP shrank 1.6% versus -1.0% market consensuses.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan mark 0.06% gains with Japan’s Nikkei declining 0.40% to 22,373 by the press time of the pre-European session on Thursday. Australian’s ASX 200 loses 0.55% to 5,958 but New Zealand’s NZX 50 surpasses all by being down 1.3% to 340.25. Further, shares in China and Hong Kong remain mostly directionless and so does equities from South Korea, Indonesia and India. Other than the already mentioned catalysts, the India-China tussle and tension among the North and South of Korea also sour the trading sentiment in Asia.
Looking at the broader perspective, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points to revisit 0.70% while the US stock futures remain on the back foot as we write.
As a slew of updates concerning the US-China and the India-China issues, not to forget the pandemic news, are crossing wires off-late, a lack of major data/events could push traders towards qualitative catalysts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending “golden cross” may draw bids for the single currency
EUR/USD regains poise despite risk-off tone in the US stock futures. Daily chart shows an impending golden crossover, a long-term bull market indicator. The Eurozone data docket is light on Thursday; thus, the focus will be on the US weekly jobless claims.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.2600 with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD extends losses from the weekly high of 1.2687 while being in the red for the third day in a row. Expectations of the Brexit deal before autumn recede. Mostly downbeat UK economics increase odds of the BOE’s action to combat the virus fears.
Bank of Englad Preview: Bailey may boost pound, beware negative rates
Debt monetization is creeping in – but it is turning positive for underlying currencies. The euro benefited from a larger-than-expected increase in the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme – and the pound could follow.
Gold: Consecutive Doji candles signal indecision
Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place. A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same timeframe on the chart. The candle comprises of a small body and long wicks ...
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.