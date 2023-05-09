Asian Stock Market: Manifests strength despite uncertainty over US debt ceiling talks, oil rally pauses

- Asian stocks have shown strength as uncertainty over the US debt ceiling has improved appeal for Asian markets.
- Chinese equities are accelerating after the release of better-than-anticipated Trade Balance data.
- Fears of bleak oil demand outlook could renew if US inflation continues to remain persistent.
Markets in the Asian domain are showing immense strength as uncertainty over the United States' economic outlook due to the debt ceiling crisis has improved the outlook for the largest continent’s appeal. Uncertainty over the US debt-ceiling issues kept S&P500 choppy on Monday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed capped upside after a sharp recovery to near 101.52. The USD Index could add more gains as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates higher for a longer period as labor market conditions are showing resilience amid solid demand for manpower.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 jumped almost 1%, China50 climbed 0.77%, Nifty50 gained 0.43% and Hang Seng dropped 0.40%.
Japanese stocks are outperforming other Asian markets as annual Labor Cash Earnings (March) have soared sharply. The economic data landed at 0.8%, matched expectations but remained below the former pace of 1.1%. A slower earnings growth indicates that domestic demand will get spurted as households won’t shy from increasing spending for core goods.
Chinese equities are accelerating after the release of better-than-anticipated Trade Balance data. The Trade Balance report indicates that domestic demand is still shy of recovery despite monetary and fiscal support from the administration. Also, export figures have beaten expectations but a slower growth against the prior pace is indicating a challenging outlook for the economy.
On the oil front, oil prices have turned sideways below $73.00 ahead of the US inflation data. Fears of bleak oil demand outlook could renew if US inflation continues to remain persistent.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|29029.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|29029.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28619.78
|Daily SMA50
|28070.31
|Daily SMA100
|27475.66
|Daily SMA200
|27586.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29116.77
|Previous Daily Low
|28912.62
|Previous Weekly High
|29284.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|28544.43
|Previous Monthly High
|29058.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|27562.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28990.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29038.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28922.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28815.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28718.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29126.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29223.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29330.6
