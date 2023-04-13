Asian Stock Market: Looks subdues as Fed cements fears of US recession, oil consolidates near $83.00

- Asian stocks are demonstrating a subdued performance amid soaring fears of a mild recession in the US.
- Chinese stocks are facing pressure despite the release of upbeat international data.
- Oil prices have turned sideways around $83.00 after the release of a mild build-up of oil inventories.
Markets in the Asian domain are showing a subdued performance after observing weak cues from United States markets. S&P500 settled Wednesday’s session on a bearish note as US core inflation rebounded to 5.6% from the former release of 5.5% due to persistent rent prices and signals of mild recession from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) minutes of the May monetary policy meeting.
Fed minutes conveyed that policymakers are anticipating a mild recession later this year due to the banking crisis and higher interest rates.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a recovery as hawkish Fed bets have not waned despite softening of US inflation.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 gained 0.18%, SZSE Component dropped 0.56%, Hang Seng slipped 0.46%, and Nifty50 eased 0.16%.
Chinese stocks are facing pressure despite the release of upbeat international data. China’s Trade Balance data (in US Dollars) has landed at $88.19B, significantly higher than the consensus of $39.2B but lower than the former release of $116.8 B. Annual Imports have contracted by 1.4% while the street was expecting a contraction of 5%. However, Exports have expanded significantly by 14.8% against a contraction of 7.0% as expected.
An upbeat China’s EXIM data might roll back the lost confidence of investors that the economy has not derailed from the track of economic recovery.
Meanwhile, Japanese equities have been showing resilience as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda has conferment continuation of expansionary monetary policy to keep inflation steadily above 2%. More stimulus in the Japanese economy would stimulate economic growth.
On the oil front, oil prices have turned sideways around $83.00 after the release of a mild build-up of oil inventories last week. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a build-up of oil stockpiles by 0.597 million barrels against the expectations of a drawdown for the week ending April 07.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27936.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27936.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27677.69
|Daily SMA50
|27655.64
|Daily SMA100
|27330.38
|Daily SMA200
|27444.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28221.28
|Previous Daily Low
|27893.92
|Previous Weekly High
|28405.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|27562.51
|Previous Monthly High
|28630.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|26446.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28018.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28096.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27812.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27689.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27485.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28140.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28344.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28467.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
