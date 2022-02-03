Asian Stock Market: KOSPI bucks the trend with biggest daily jump in a year

- Asia-Pacific markets remain mostly downbeat but South Korea offers positive surprise.
- Market’s anxiety ahead of the key central bank meetings joins inflation fears from the US to weigh on sentiment.
- Commodities fade previous upside momentum, DXY licks wounds amid sluggish yields.
Global markets turn cautious as traders brace for the ECB and the BOE monetary policy announcements during early Thursday. Adding to the risk-off mood are the concerns over inflation raised by US President Joe Biden’s picks for Fed Board and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. It’s worth noting, however, that South Korea’s KOSPI prints the biggest daily gains in a year as bourses in Seoul reopen after three-day off.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rise 0.20% intraday whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops around 1.0%.
Japan’s Nikkei bears the burden of covid woes, in addition to the broad risk-negative catalysts, while declining the most among the key Asian indices.
Stocks in Australia print mild losses after witnessing mixed trade and sentiment data earlier in the day whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 dropped 0.80% intraday while portraying the disappointment from NZ PM Ardern’s five-step plan to reopen borders.
Moving on, South Korea’s Nikkei Manufacturing PMI jumped the most since July, to 52.1 versus 50.1 forecast and 51.9 prior, during January. In addition to the upbeat data, the strong performance of tech stocks on Wall Street also underpins the KOSPI’s run-up.
It’s worth noting that markets in China, Hong Kong and Indonesia remain closed while Indian share prices begin the day on a negative side while tracking global indices.
Looking forward, markets are likely to remain sidelined, mostly risk-off, ahead of the aforementioned monetary policy decisions. Following that, US ISM Services PMI for January, expected 59.5 versus 62.0 prior, will also be important to watch further direction.
Also read: S&P 500 pushes towards 4600 as strong Google earnings extend market rally into fourth day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares weekly gains near 1.1300 as ECB hawks flex muscles
EUR/USD retreats from eight-day top, snaps four-day uptrend. Record top inflation, all-time low unemployment rate favor ECB hawks to back rate hikes in 2022. The bloc’s central bank isn’t expected to alter monetary policy measures, nor release the revised economic projections.
GBP/USD traders get set for the Bank of England
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold is at the mercy of central bank events and US jobs data
Gold is flat on the session so far and little changed over the course of the past few sessions holding above the key $1,800 per ounce level. There has been a focus on the US dollar and US Treasury yields that have both retreated after a disappointment in US jobs data.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community to shift their focus from the unsustainable hype and price on cryptocurrency projects. He claims that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.