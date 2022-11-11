Asian Stock Market: Indices fly on jubilant market mood, yields witness bloodbath, oil above $86.00

- Asian equities have soared following the footprints of the S&P500.
- A noteworthy decline in US inflation has brought a global market rally.
- Nikkei225 has been delighted amid a sharp recovery in the Japanese yen.
Markets in the Asian domain are displaying bumper gains after sensing ultra-bullish cues from the US equity market. S&P500 soared like there is no tomorrow after a sheer decline in US inflation for October. Investors flushed money into the risk-sensitive assets as a slowdown in inflationary pressures could result in a slowdown in policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 soared 2.74%, ChinaA50 climbed 2.24%, Hang Seng upsurged 5.57% and Nifty50 gained 1.53%.
Market euphoria brought a bloodbath in US Treasury yields as investors rushed toward US government bonds by dumping the US dollar index (DXY). The 10-year US Treasury yields plummeted to 3.81% while the DXY plunged to near a two-month low of around 107.70.
The headline inflation rate dropped to 7.7% vs. the projections of 8.0% while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.3%. A cool off in red-hot inflation was highly expected as consumer spending slumped to 1.4% in the third quarter, as recorded from Fed’s Beige Book.
Japanese equities have rebounded amid a significant appreciation in the Japanese yen vs. the mighty Greenback. A prolonged weaker yen has been hurting firms that are highly dependent on raw materials imported from external economies. Now, a relief rally in the domestic currency will support corporate and eventually their profit margins.
On the oil front, oil prices have recovered above $86.00 as inflationary pressures have been curtailed and recession fears have been postponed. This has brought a sense of optimism in the oil demand prospects. Also, investors are shrugging off Covid-related risk in China.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27979.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27979.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27358.96
|Daily SMA50
|27287.9
|Daily SMA100
|27418.7
|Daily SMA200
|27150.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27991.19
|Previous Daily Low
|27371.64
|Previous Weekly High
|27789.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|27170.87
|Previous Monthly High
|27643.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|25890.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27754.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27608.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27570.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27161.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26951.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28190.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28400.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28809.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bears are moving in but 1.1800 and then 1.2000 could be over the horizon
The Pound rallied on Thursday, hitting the best level against the greenback since September 12. The moves were inspired by lower-than-expected inflation reading for the US in the day's Consumer Price Index data. CPI rose 0.4% in October to match the prior month's increase, the Labor Department said.
EURUSD sees an upside above 1.0200, investors await US long-term inflation report
The EURUSD pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 1.0200 in the Tokyo session. The asset is displaying topsy-turvy moves after Thursday’s juggernaut rally and may resume its upside journey after surpassing the 1.0200 hurdle decisively.
Gold eases on the way to $1,765 hurdle amid covid, Taiwan issues, US data eyed
Gold price portrays the market’s inaction around a 10-week high during early Friday morning in Europe, after rising the most in a week the previous day. In doing so, the bright metal seesaws around $1,755-50, recently printing mild losses despite picking up bids.
TRON's TRX skyrockets 387%, but can FTX traders benefit from this?
Justin Sun has been an avid supporter of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX empire even after its collapse this week. The fall of FTX and its sister company, Alameda, led to the exchange halting its withdrawals.
UK GDP Preview: Barrelling toward recession. Pound Sterling set to fall? Premium
The good news is the UK economy is not already in recession, although barrelling toward it. The BoE warned last week that Britain will face its longest recession since records began, with an economic downturn expected to extend well into 2024.