Asian Stock Market: Ignores geopolitical, vaccine jitters to track Wall Street gains

- Asian stocks print mild gains, Pacific major lead the run-up as markets await the Fed.
- US diplomats call for closer ties with Japan, take sides with AU but North Korea, China cast shadows on optimism.
- RBA minutes, second-tier data from Australia and New Zealand fail to entertain traders.
Asian shares stay positive as US diplomats’ first visit to the region brings optimism towards closer ties in the future. However, market optimism remains guarded as China and North Korea reject welcoming the Biden administration and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism fades.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.45% intraday whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.57% to flash 29,940 as a quote during the pre-European trading on Tuesday.
New Zealand’s (NZ) NZX 50 leads the run-up with 1.30% gains as traders eye upbeat NZ Q4 GDP on Thursday despite downbeat Credit Card Spending. Australia’s ASX 200 follows its kiwi counterpart with near 1.0% intraday upside as RBA minutes suggest extended easy money policies. Australian markets also gained support from US President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell, as he defends Canberra from Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’, as Reuters puts it.
Elsewhere, markets in China, South Korea, India and Indonesia follow the suit amid a lack of major catalyst at home. In doing so, these indices ignore North Korea’s clear warning to the US over closer ties with South Korea and military drills near the hermit kingdom’s borders.
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction near the record top while the US 10-year Treasury yield drops 1.5 basis points (bps) to revisit the sub-1.6% area.
Moving on, US Retail Sales and further upside from US diplomats’ Asia-Pacific visit could direct global market moves. Though, Wednesday’s Fed will be the key event to watch.
Also read: US Retail Sales February Preview: Will the real consumer please stand up?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
Stellar is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.