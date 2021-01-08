Asian Stock Market: Ignores China’s mild losses, virus woes in Australia, Japan to track S&P 500 Futures

- Asian shares refresh record top amid hopes of US stimulus.
- Greater Brisbane announced three-day lockdown after Japan’s emergency the previous day.
- Covid numbers jump to all-time high in the US and the UK but vaccinations keep economic recovery hopes alive.
- US NFP, Trump’s impeachment and $2,000 paycheck eyed.
Asian equities remain on the front-foot, except for China, during early Friday as the coronavirus vaccinations in the US and the UK, coupled with the hopes of the American aid package, backed by Democratic victory, favor risks. However, the Sino-American tussle and virus conditions in Australia and Japan challenge the bulls.
That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares refresh record top, currently up 1.02%, whereas Japan’s Nikkei adds over 2.0% while probing the late-1990 levels. It should be noted that Japanese business houses have recently asked for government support to the struggling firms during the second emergency, which in turn suggests further stimulus is coming from Japan. Nikkei’s upside also ignores Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso’s downbeat comments.
On the other hand, Greater Brisbane announced a three-day lockdown after finding the virus variant, traced from the UK. Following the same, Aussie PM Scott Morrison said the situation is serious but Australia’s ASX 200 prints 0.51% intraday gains by press time. New Zealand’s NZX 50 tracks the gains of the Aussie markets while Hong Kong’s Hang Sang and India’s BSE Sensex are on the same line.
Further, Chinese stocks dwindle, register mild losses, as the US prepares further sanctions on the companies from Beijing. It’s worth mentioning that stocks in South Korea and Indonesia are among the regional leaders with nearly 3.0% and 1.5% respective upside by the time of press.
S&P 500 Futures refresh record top as Trump’s inciting of supporter to rock Capitol Hill eases the Democrats’ path to the easy ruling and more stimulus. Also favoring the mood is the light calendar and a jump in the vaccinations.
Read: S&P 500 Futures cheer US stimulus hopes to refresh record top past-3,800 on NFP day
Moving on, market players will pay attention to the US aid package headlines and the COVID-19 updates ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for December.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Long path to recover to be even longer
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.7750 as US dollar pulls back
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7750, as the US dollar retreats on optimism over the coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer vaccine appears effective against UK covid strain. However, the Treasury yields rally and Australia's covid concerns could cap the further upside.
EUR/USD bounces-back above 1.2250 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD rises back above 1.2250, recovering from a deeper territory on US dollar strength. A rise in US yields has triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the US currency which has bounced off a nearly three-year low. US NFP is the next major fundamental catalyst.
Gold revisits 200-hour SMA support
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Friday, with the US dollar showing signs of life amid the steepening of the treasury yield curve. The yellow metal almost tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,908 soon before press time.
US yield curve steepest since 2017
The US Treasury yield curve is steepening, with the longer duration yields tracking the inflation expectations higher. The spread between the 10- and two-year yields has risen to 96 basis points, the highest level since July 17, 2017.
US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.