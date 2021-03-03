Asian Stock Market: Hopes of further stimulus, strong economy favor bulls ahead of key data/events

- Shares in Asia-Pacific cheer hopes of faster vaccinations, early stimulus.
- Upbeat Aussie GDP superseded second-tier figures from China, Japan and New Zealand.
- UK budget, US aid package progress in the Senate will offer immediate directions before Fed’s Powell and American jobs report.
Asian equities stay firmer despite Wall Street’s downbeat performance as Australia’s GDP and risk-positive signs from the US and the UK favor risks during early Wednesday. Also favoring the mood could be the absence of any disappointment from the economic calendar as well as hopes of a further rate cut from China. Additionally, Japan’s likely easing of the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led emergency from Tokyo adds to the mildly positive market sentiment.
On the contrary, cautious sentiment ahead of the key British budget, coupled with a lack of major data, keeps traders at bay.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan prints 0.75% intraday gains whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.25% by the press time.
Australia’s ASX 200 is up around 0.75% as Aussie Q4 GDP beats estimates while rising 3.1% QoQ. Stocks in China and Hong Kong gain around 1.5% amid chatters of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut.
New Zealand’s NZX 50 buck the trend with 0.40% intraday loss as second-tier data at home eases. Though, stocks from Indonesia, South Korea and India remain on the front-foot while following the market’s mood.
Moving on, S&P 500 Futures part ways from Wall Street’s downbeat performance as US President Biden prepones the time to immunize all the American adults. Though, the US 10-year Treasury yields fail to portray notable moves while waiting for Thursday’s speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell after recent Fedspeak favors the bulls.
Looking forward, UK’s budget headlines and the US ISM Services PMI can offer immediate direction and are likely to keep the latest optimism on the table. However, high hopes from Powell and Friday’s US employment figures for February become the area of concern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.78 amid upbeat mood, Aussie Q4 GDP beat
AUD/USD consolidates the surge above 0.7800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risk recovers as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.
GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD trims prior gains while declining, down 0.08% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles Tuesday’s bounce off 21-day EMA amid the bearish MACD conditions. Sustained trading beyond key EMA, trend lines joins hopes of easy budget to favor bulls.
Ripple looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses. $0.2900 will be the tough nut to crack for sellers during further downside.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).