Asian stock market: Hopes of economic recovery fade amid a lack of major catalyst

- Asian equities trade mixed as risk-sentiment dwindles amid light news flow.
- Tension in Korea joins minor challenges from China, Aussie data flash mixed readings.
- All eyes on Thursday’s FOMC, UK-Japan trade talks.
Stock markets in Asia remain mildly bid, with small losses in some parts, as minor challenges to risks question traders amid an easy session before the European open on Tuesday.
North Korea issued a warning to cut communication ties with South Korea after finding the movement of unacceptable material through the border. China warned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Australia while citing increased racism in the Pacific nation. Further, armed forces entered Libyan oilfield and pushed to stop the production.
Meanwhile, the US Democrats are also rethinking over their previous proposal for a multi-trillion-dollar worth of aid package, per the Financial Times (FT).
It's worth mentioning that the Asian shares earlier cheered hopes of economic recovery, backed by the latest upbeat data from the US and China, as well as gradual reopening of the major economies.
Amid all these catalysts, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan rises 0.50% but Japan’s Nikkei drop 0.75% to 23,008 by the press time. Further, stocks in China are mildly bid whereas those from India seem to cheer the gradual reopening of the economy after more than two months’ of lockdown.
Even so, South Korea’s KOSPI drops 0.65% to 2,170 whereas Australia’s ASX gains despite mixed figures from the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence and Business Conditions figures.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year treasury yields drop four basis points (bps) to 0.84% while the US stock futures also mark minor losses below 0.50% by the time of writing.
Although no major events are occupying the calendar, the UK-Japan trade talks and the market’s pre-Fed moves could direct short-term traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.13 amid weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, within range. German exports plunged by 24% in April, worse than expected. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD clings to 1.27 as the UK plans loosening the lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.27, stable. The UK is considering loosening the lockdown amid improving coronavirus statistics. Brexit talks remain stuck and the dollar is trying to recover.
Gold: Sellers continue to lurk above $1700, focus shifts to Fed
XAU bears fight back control amid renewed USD demand. The choppy trading seen in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the US dollar price-action, with a cautious market tone reviving the haven demand for the buck and eventually downing the USD-sensitive gold
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.