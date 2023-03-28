Asian Stock Market: Global stocks climb as concerns over the banking sector diminish

- Positive risk appetite boosts Asian stock futures amid easing banking concerns.
- Extreme volatility in rate expectations influences the market outlook.
- Investors seek a clearer global inflation picture for stock market stability.
Asian trading hours on Tuesday reflect a positive risk appetite among investors, with most Asian stock futures in the green.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares is edging higher, along with HK50 and KOSPI. The US and European stock futures are looking firmer on the day.
Stocks experienced a relief rally due to a surge in global bond yields, particularly US Treasury bonds. The US regulator-backed deal for First Citizens BancShares to acquire the failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) alleviated broader concerns about issues in the banking sector.
On Monday, US banking regulators stated they planned to inform Congress that the overall financial system remains on solid footing despite recent bank failures. However, they will also comprehensively review their policies to prevent future collapses. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor, Philip Jefferson, expressed concern about smaller banks.
It is premature to declare victory on the banking front until the situation remains calm for at least one or two quarters.
During this banking crisis, market pricing for the rate hike path has been volatile. In just one or two days, the market's outlook can change from expecting a 25 or 50 basis point rate hike to anticipating a 50 basis point rate cut in the year's second half.
The US Treasury 2-Year-10-Year yield spread is around 0.4%, again a concerning sign. Historically, four recessions had occurred when the yield spread reached 0.4%.
The market needs a clearer global inflationary picture for at least one more quarter to establish a clear bias for stocks. This would provide more certainty for investors and allow them to make informed decisions about the market's direction. Until then, the volatility in rate expectations and the ongoing concerns about the banking sector could continue to influence stock movements and investor sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.