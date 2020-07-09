Asian stock market: Extends winning streak amid cautious optimism

- Asian equities grind higher as latest virus data from the region suggest receding spread.
- Chinese shares lead the gains despite mixed inflation data, NZX 50 occupies the other extreme.
- US policymakers flash mixed signals amid surging pandemic, Sino-American question risk-takers.
Asian stocks follow the foot-steps of Chinese equities amid hopes of further stimulus during the early Thursday. In doing so, the traders pay a little heed to the US-China tussle and the surge in the US coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Other than the push from Beijing, receding pandemic figures from Tokyo and Australia also brighten the sentiment despite mixed CPI and PPI from the dragon nation.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gain 0.75% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.88% to piece 22,600 as BOJ hints at ramping up the aid package. Further, Australia’s ASX 200 rises over 1.0% to 5,985 but New Zealand’s NZX 50 bucks the trend with 2.40% loss as traders anticipate a return to normal with a cut in stimulus at home. Additionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng prints mild gains, so do Indonesia’s IDX Composite, as global superpowers gather against Beijing’s rush for more. Even so, China’s blue-chip index and Shanghai Composite offer 15% monthly gains so far with a consecutive eight day of a rise.
US stocks futures dwindle with the 10-year Treasury yields as Fed policymakers keep the fears of further gloom ahead. Also, record budget deficit and escalating tension with China exert additional downside on the risk-tone sentiment.
On the data front, China’s June month inflation figures marked mixed readings with headlines Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising beyond the forecast while Producer Price Index (PPI) staying in the deflation region. Figures from Japan and New Zealand have been upbeat but were largely ignored amid a mostly quiet session.
Looking forward, the upcoming earnings season will be in focus for near-term trading decisions amid hopes of extra gains based on the further stimulus. Also, US Jobless Claims and scheduled comments from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will join the pandemic data for additional directives.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.