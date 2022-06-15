Asian Stock Market: Dip-buying supports Asia, China outperforms on firmer economic data

- Asian equities are attracting dip-buyers on a rebound in the positive market sentiment.
- Chinese stocks are extremely positive on upbeat economic data.
- The Fed is highly expected to announce a 75 bps rate hike in its monetary policy meeting.
Markets in the Asian domain are attracting some bids at dips as the US Treasury yields have displayed a loss of momentum after recording peaks. The 10-year US Treasury yields are trading at 3.43%, mildly lower from its 11-year high of 3.5%. This has improved the risk appetite of the market participants ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting and Asian equities have found some dip-buying but still eyes more filters for a fresh buying scenario.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 tumbled almost 1%, and Nifty50 eased 0.25% while Hang Seng jumped 1.36%, and China A50 added 1.86%.
Chinese equities have got an adrenaline rush on upbeat economic data. China’s National Bureau of Statistics has reported the annual Retail Sales at -6.7%, much better than the expectation of -7.1% and the prior print of -11.1%. While the Industrial Production has turned positive as it has landed at 0.7%, significantly higher than the consensus of -0.7% and the former figure of -2.9%. Despite, the two-month extreme lockdown restrictions by the Chinese authorities to contain the spread of the Covid-19, the Chinese economy has displayed an outperformance.
Going forward, the mega event of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) will guide the risk-sensitive assets. Last week’s stronger US Inflation data has bolstered the odds of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed. The odds of a rate hike by 75 bps have increased sharply, which has sidelined investors. Fed chair Jerome Powell dictated in his testimony that a 75 bps rate hike is not considered. So it will be exciting to see in which way the highest official of the Fed will deal with the inflation mess.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26467.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26467.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27198.56
|Daily SMA50
|26927.74
|Daily SMA100
|26923.91
|Daily SMA200
|27945.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26722.84
|Previous Daily Low
|26301
|Previous Weekly High
|28398.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|27300.59
|Previous Monthly High
|27479.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|25531.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26462.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26561.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26271.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26075.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25849.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26692.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26918.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27114.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0450 after ECB calls unscheduled meeting
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, extending the bounce after ECB called for an unscheduled Governing Council meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in bond markets. The US dollar loses additional ground amid a better mood, with all eyes on the Fed decision.
GBP/USD rebounds as bearish channel target achieved, Fed awaited
GBP/USD stages a solid comeback amid risk-on mood, USD retreat. Investors reposition ahead of the Fed and BOE event risks. Cable achieved a bearish channel measured target; a rebound is inevitable.
Gold could stage a solid comeback on dovish Fed rate hike Premium
Gold price extended the previous day’s losses and refreshed monthly lows at $1,805. The slump in the GBP/USD pair on deepening fears over the UK economic outlook collaborated with the upsurge in the dollar, adding to the weight on the yellow metal.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!