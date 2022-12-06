Asian Stock Market: Defends US Services PMI-inspired volatility, oil turns sideways post bloodbath

- Asian indices maintained harmony despite the sell-off in the US markets.
- Easing Covid-19 lockdown measures in China have strengthened respective indices.
- The oil price has turned sideways after a bloodbath amid renewed fears of extreme policy tightening by the Fed.
Markets in the Asian domain are trading positively despite intense volatility in the European and the United States markets on Monday. Asian equities are defending the risk aversion theme inspired by renewed fears of a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its monetary policy meeting next week. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have attempted a recovery in Tokyo session after plunging on Monday.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.30%, ChinaA50 jumped 1.27%, Hang Seng dropped 0.90%, and Nifty eased 0.55%.
Equities in the United States faced immense pressure after the release of the solid US ISM Services PMI as it indicated that the US economy is healthy, demand is robust and the Federal Reserve (Fed) is needed to tighten policy extremely to propel a slowdown. Last week, an upbeat November employment report failed to provide a cushion to the US Dollar Index (DXY). But now, the upbeat service sector has fueled optimism in the US economy.
Chinese equities are aiming higher as easing Covid-19 lockdown measures in various cities has infused optimism. Investors are of the view that the reopening of the dragon economy will force institutions to roll back weak economic projections. Going forward, the market participants will keep an eye on Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release on
In the Asia-Pacific region, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.10%. This is the third consecutive 25 bps rate hike by RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
On the oil front, the oil price has turned sideways in Tokyo after a bloodbath on Monday. Renewed fears of a bumper rate hike by the Fed have resulted in weaker economic projections. A continuation of the current rate hike pace by the Fed would accelerate financial risks ahead. Going forward, Russia’s denial of providing oil at a novel price cap could provide a cushion to oil prices.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27691.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27691.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28041.11
|Daily SMA50
|27450.82
|Daily SMA100
|27681.93
|Daily SMA200
|27235.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27886.13
|Previous Daily Low
|27637
|Previous Weekly High
|28392.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|27512.28
|Previous Monthly High
|28439.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|27170.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27732.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27790.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27590.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27489.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27341.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27839.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27987.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28088.81
