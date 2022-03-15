Asian Stock Market: Covid-19 resurgence intensifies selling in Chinese equities

Chinese equities plunge heavily on soaring Covid-19 cases in China.

Japan’s Nikkie225 is positive around 0.4% amid a minute expansion in risk appetite.

Gold prices, DXY, and US Treasury yields have tumbled ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Markets in the Asian domain are trading weak on Tuesday after soaring Covid-19 cases in China. The Chinese authority was required to resort to lockdown in Shenzhen city to contain the galloping cases of the Omicron variant.

Chinese equities have witnessed a carry-forward selling despite upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers. China’s Retail Sales printed at 6.7% outperformed the preliminary estimates of 3% and prior print of 1.7%. While, the Industrial Production landed at 7.5%, improved significantly than the market consensus and previous print of 3.9% and 4.3% respectively. China A50 has plunged around 2.25%, at the press time.

Adding to that, the Peoples Bank of China has left its one-year Medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate unchanged against the expectation of a rate cut by 5 to 10 basis points (bps), which has also weighed on Chinese equities.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkie225 is trading positive on a minute improvement in the risk appetite of investors. The US dollar index (DXY) is slipped below 99.00 while the Gold prices have tumbled near $1,940.

Going forward, markets are likely to remain subdued ahead of the monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is due on Wednesday. The street is expecting a rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) and an aggressive hawkish stance for the later monetary policies. The 10-year US Treasury yields retreat from 2.15% amid uncertainty over the monetary policy action from the Fed.