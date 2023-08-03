Asian Stock Market: Continues to trade on a negative note, US downgrade sparks the selloff

- Asian stock markets remain under pressure on Thursday.
- Fitch downgraded the US rating to AA+ from AAA.
- Investors are concerned about the economic slowdown in China.
Asian stock markets continue trade on a negative note on Thursday following Fitch's downgrade of the US government's credit rating. Wall Street's face selloff overnight. Nasdaq slumps more than 2%, the worst one-day performance since February.
That said, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating from AAA to AA+, citing an expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.
At press time, the Nikkei slumps 1.42%, Shanghai drops 0.31%, Hang Sang dips 0.63%, the Shenzhen Component Index drops 0.28%, and the Kospi Index is down 0.89%.
In Japan, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated that the tolerance band for the benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) will widen from 0.5% to 1.0%. The move pushed JGB yields to their highest level since 2014. The 10-year JGB rose to 0.656% on Thursday.
In China, the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July fell to 49.2 from 50.5 prior, versus a market expectation of 50.3. This figure marked the lowest level since January. This, in turn, weighs on risk sentiment as investors concern about the economic slowdown in the world’s second economy.
Moving on, market participants will monitor the US ISM Services PMI, Initial Jobless. The key highlight this week will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls. The US economy is expected to have created 180,000 jobs in July. The data could give direction to riskier assets like Gold, equities, the AUD/USD, etc.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.