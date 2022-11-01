Asian Stock Market: ChinaA50 soars on upbeat PMIs, DXY slips as risk-off fades

Chinese equities are enjoying significant gains after upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.

The market mood has turned cheerful which has weighed on the DXY.

Oil prices have picked bids despite the soaring fears of a slowdown in overall demand.

Markets in the Asian domain have extended their recovery on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets. More traction in risk-perceived assets has trimmed the US dollar index (DXY) appeal. The DXY has slipped to near 111.30 as investors have shrugged off uncertainty ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.10%, ChinaA50 soared 2.60%, Hang Seng jumped 2.37%, and Nifty50 gained 0.74%.

Chinese equities are having a ball after the release of the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data landed higher at 49.2 vs. the projections of 49.0 and the prior release of 48.1. The PMI data has remained solid despite the continuation of the no-tolerance approach to Covid-19 by the Chinese administration. Also, the official manufacturing data from the China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was weaker than projections.

Outside Asia, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) for the second time to 2.85%. Australian central bank policymakers have adopted a less hawkish approach, keeping in mind that economic prospects could not be sacrificed entirely in achieving price stability.

On the oil front, oil prices have rebounded firmly after sensing buying interest around $85.00. Black gold has witnessed demand despite a fresh rate hike cycle by western central banks. This week, the Bank of England (BOE) and the Fed will announce their monetary policies. As per the projections, the central banks will announce a rate hike of 75 bps. This may trigger fears of a slowdown in overall demand and may also dampen the demand for oil.