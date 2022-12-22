- Asia-Pacific markets pare BOJ-linked losses despite mixed news from China, Japan.
- Pullback in Treasury bond yields, hopes of more stimulus add strength to the positive mood.
- Hong Kong braces for best run-up in two weeks as China unveiled pro-growth policies.
- RBI’s rejection to an abrupt pause to the rate hike trajectory weighs on Indian shares.
Asian shares grind higher, mostly positive, as traders cheer softer Treasury yields and upbeat headlines from the regional leaders China and Japan. In doing so, the equity traders also benefit from a lack of major data/events while ignoring the Covid-linked market fears.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extends the previous day’s rebound, up near 1.0% intraday, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds half a percent to 26,505 ahead of Thursday’s European session.
Japanese government revises growth forecasts for the fiscal year 2023. “Japan's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 1.5% in the fiscal year beginning in April 2023, the government said in its new semi-annual projection, up from 1.1% in the previous forecast made in July,” mentioned Reuters. On the same line were comments from Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida who pushed local industries for 100 trillion Japanese Yen investment as soon as possible.
On the other hand, policymakers in China brace for pro-growth steps as hospitals in Shanghai eye more virus cases. On the same line could be the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) pledge to help overcome a slump in the local property market.
With this in mind, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rises 2.55% intraday to lead the region’s gainers while India’s BSE Sensex drops 0.40% on a day to buck the trend.
Stocks in Australia ignore fears of a slowdown in spending, as conveyed by local banks, whereas those from New Zealand cheer optimism in Beijing to print daily gains.
On a broader front, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% intraday to 3,916 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed around 3.65%, extending the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high.
Given the holiday mood, the markets may witness lackluster moves but final prints of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details for the third quarter (Q3) could entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index for November, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. That said, the US GDP is expected to confirm 2.9% Annualized growth in Q3 while the Core PCE is anticipated to also meet the initial forecasts of 4.6% QoQ during the stated period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
