Asian Stock Market: Cheers softening US Inflation expectations, oil recovers despite stable outlook

- Asian stocks have followed the footprints of the S&P500 rally after the release of the highly soft US PPI report.
- Japanese equities are running on steroids as BoJ Ueda is reiterating the need for the continuation of expansionary monetary policy.
- OPEC left the global oil demand growth forecast for 2023 unchanged at 2.32 million barrels per day.
Markets in the Asian domain have cheered the sheer softening of the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data released on Thursday. Investors were gung ho for S&P500 as the weak US PPI report has bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will dial back higher rates sooner than anticipated. US equities witnessed a massive inflow of funds from the market participants as a halt in the policy-tightening cycle would restart the expansion plans of firms as they would be able to fetch advances at lower interest obligations.
Deflated US PPI report led by weaker gasoline prices hammered the US Dollar Index (DXY) firmly. The USD Index fell like a house of cards and has refreshed its 11-month low at 100.78, at the time of writing.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 soared 1.09%, SZSE Component gained 0.47%, and Hang Seng remained flat.
Indian markets are closed on Friday on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
Japanese equities are running on steroids as Bank of Japan (BoJ) novel leader Kazuo Ueda is reiterating the need of continuation of expansionary monetary policy. BoJ Ueda told the G20 that Japan's core consumer inflation, which is currently around 3%, is likely to fall back below 2% in the second half of this fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Chinese stocks gained strength in hopes of a firmer recovery this year. People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang said in a statement on Friday, he is expecting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in China this year to grow around 5%, as the economy is rebounding and stabilizing, the property sector is rebounding and inflation is low.
On the oil front, oil prices have shown a recovery and are making efforts in extending their rebound move above the immediate resistance of $82.60. The black gold has shown a rebound despite expectations of a stagnant demand outlook. On Thursday, OPEC left the global oil demand growth forecast for 2023 unchanged at 2.32 million barrels per day, as reported by Reuters.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28386.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28386.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27733.42
|Daily SMA50
|27671.79
|Daily SMA100
|27329.97
|Daily SMA200
|27455.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28426.34
|Previous Daily Low
|27943.93
|Previous Weekly High
|28405.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|27562.51
|Previous Monthly High
|28630.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|26446.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28242.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28128.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28078.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27769.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27595.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28560.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28734.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29042.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar set to jump above low barrier of expectations, three scenarios Premium
A second "Goldilocks Friday" in a row? The "not too hot, not too cold" NFP report from Good Friday has been buoying stocks throughout the week. Another moderately positive release coming now could do the same.