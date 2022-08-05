Asian Stock Market: Carry-forward optimism on weaker oil prices, DXY awaits US NFP

- Asian equities are performing well as oil prices have slipped sharply.
- The RBI is expected to announce a 50 bps rate hike to combat soaring inflation.
- The release of the US NFP will provide a decisive move to the DXY.
Markets in the Asian domain have carry-forwarded their optimism on Friday as oil prices are nose-diving after various supply catalysts. Oil prices printed a low of $87.00 on Thursday after six months as higher oil stock buildup in the last week reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and a promise of supplying more oil into the global supply by the OPEC+ have trimmed supply worries.
Also, the ongoing Sino-US tensions over Taiwan could underpin sanctions on China, which could trigger demand worries. The collaboration of supply triggers and demand worries has weighed pressure on oil prices. It is worth noting that oil carries a significant portion of total imports made by Asian nations. Therefore, demand worries in China, which is a leading oil consumer, are sufficient to impact oil prices. Now, lower oil prices will result in a lower fiscal deficit for the countries in Asia.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 gained 0.83%, China A50 added 0.16%, Hang Seng shows an uptick of 0.18%, and Nifty50 climbed 0.35%.
Indian indices are likely to dance to the tunes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the central bank will announce the interest rate decision taken in the two-day monetary policy committee (MPC). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps). A rate hike of 50 bps will push the repo rate to its pre-pandemic levels at 5.40%, which were earlier recorded in August 2019.
Meanwhile, the mighty US dollar index (DXY) is awaiting the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for a decisive move. The job additions in July are seen at 250k, lower than the prior release of 372k. While the jobless data is seen unchanged at 3.6%.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27898.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27898.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27421.13
|Daily SMA50
|27081.82
|Daily SMA100
|27054.2
|Daily SMA200
|27509.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28095.31
|Previous Daily Low
|27843.37
|Previous Weekly High
|28084.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|27438.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28084.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|25801.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27939.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27999.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27796.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27693.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27544.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28048.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28197.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28300.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
