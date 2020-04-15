Asian stock market: Buyers and sellers jostle on mixed signals

- Markets in Asia consolidate between gains and losses.
- PBOC announces another rate cut, Japan’s PM considers cash handouts as an aid.
- IMF cites the return of the global financial crisis, US President Trump remains optimistic.
- Virus updates, Indian data and US earnings can offer fresh direction.
While struggling to justify the mixed signals, Asian equities alternate losses with gains during the pre-Europe session on Wednesday.
To portray the indecision, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan register 0.50% gains whereas Japan’s NIKKEI is down 0.20% by the press time.
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast of the global slowdown, with -3.0% mark in 2020, mainly questioned the buyers together with the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis headlines.
On the positive side, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) extended one-year loans through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) by injecting CNY100 billion at a reduced lending rate of 2.95% from 3.15% prior. Further, Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe considered paying a cash handout of 100,000 yen per person to help combat the pandemic. Additionally, US President Donald Trump reiterated the push to re-open the economy sooner while holding bullish bias for the equities.
Amid all these, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured below 0.75% whereas stock futures also trim the previous gains.
Moving on, stocks in Australia fails to cheer the PM’s statement showing help for businesses but those from New Zealand benefit amid signals from Finance Minister Robertson.
It’s worth mentioning that Indian equities are up on the expectations of further aid from the government after extended lockdown to May 03 while the Chinese shares remain mixed despite the PBOC rate cut.
Looking forward, the US earnings and the virus updates could entertain the traders whereas India’s WPI Inflation and Trade Deficit figures may offer intermediate signals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from two-week highs, but holds above 50-day MA
EUR/USD has retreated from overnight highs near 1.0990. Optimism that the coronavirus crisis has peaked is supportive of risk assets and gains in EUR/USD. On the data front, the focus is on Italy's inflation figure and the US monthly retail sales.
GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak with eyes on Brexit/coronavirus news
GBP/USD steps back from the five-week top of 1.2648. The US Dollar consolidates losses amid hopes of the early restart of some US states. The EU-UK Brexit negotiators will discuss a future timetable for talks. Focus on US data, virus updates.
Federal Reserve Beige Book Preview: Back to the future in March
The six weeks between the emergency Fed meeting on March 15 and the scheduled April FOMC will be remembered as some of the most eventful in the economic history of the US, comparable to the financial crash of 2008 and the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Gold bulls probe near seven-year top amid US dollar pullback, risk-off
Gold prices ease from the highest since October 2012. The US dollar recovers the latest losses, Treasury yields, stock futures are down. IMF forecasts the global slowdown, ETFs keep piling amid risk-off.
WTI: On the back foot below weekly falling trendline
Having failed to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Asia, WTI stays under pressure around $20.50 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. March-end low appears nearby on the bears’ radar. Buyers will look for entry beyond 200-HMA.