Asian Stock Market: Bulls struggle to keep controls amid diverse catalysts

- Asian indices dribble near multi-month high as trade/political news join mixed policy signals, vaccine updates.
- Aussie-China tussle intensify, NZ Treasury eyes upbeat GDP growth.
- Japan extends relief for covid-hit firms, China’s Industrial Profits post first advance in 2020.
Asian stocks fizzle upside momentum while keeping a low profile during early Friday. The risks dwindle amid mixed signals for vaccine developments as well as China’s trade-punitive action over Australia. Further, Japan’s extension of stimulus to the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit firms, as well as new loan schemes, combats the downbeat inflation data at home and welcome figure from Beijing to further confuse the traders after US Thanksgiving Day dashed earlier risk-on mood the previous day.
Also read: S&P 500 Futures decline towards 3,600 amid mixed clues on covid vaccine
That said, MSCI’s index for Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.17% while staying closer to the record top marked earlier in the week. The moves contrast to Japan’s Nikkei 225 that prints 0.33% intraday gains on policy signals and dismal Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Further, stocks in Australia have to bear the burden of China’s halt in Aussie coal and chatters over anti-dumping duties on wines from Canberra. On the contrary, New Zealand’s NZX 50 gains around half a percent by press time as New Zealand (NZ) Treasury praises the recent jump in the third quarter (Q3) retail sales data.
Elsewhere, Chinese equities dwindle with its tension with Australia and the US suggesting fresh trade/political challenges for the Beijing firms. Moreover, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) readiness to let the markets determine the yuan rate also probes Asian bulls.
Talking about the covid vaccines, US President Donald Trump announced to deliver the cure by the next week whereas the UK government is pushing to fast-track the AstraZeneca approval.
Moving on, a light calendar may challenge the markets from moving much while the return of the US trader may renew buying of the riskier assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY under pressure, attacks 104.00 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY hangs near the intraday low, attacking 104.00 amid the downbeat market mood. Sino-American tensions and coronavirus vaccine doubts weigh on the risk sentiment. The spot tracks the weakness in the US dollar and S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7350 amid fresh USD supply
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7350 as the US dollar meets fresh supply despite broad risk-aversion triggered by the doubts on the coronavirus vaccine. The aussie is above a critical support level which leaves the bears in the sidelines.
Gold holds above $1,800 inside ascending channel on 1H chart
Gold prices seesaw around $1,810 while searching for a fresh direction during early Friday. Even so, the bullion trades inside a three-day-old ascending trend channel, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful above $1,800.
WTI: Keeps trading below weekly rising trend line, 50-HMA
WTI fades bounces off three-day-old support line, stays above $45.00. the energy benchmark keeps the downside break of 50-HMA and an ascending trend line from November 20. Normal RSI conditions suggest further recovery, 50% of Fibonacci retracement lures bears below trend line support.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!