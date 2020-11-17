Asian Stock Market: Bulls struggle to cheer vaccine-backed optimism

- Asian shares trade mixed as vaccine hopes combat virus woes.
- Headlines from China offer extra positives to risks, RBA minutes repeat “no negative rates”.
- US Retail Sales, vaccine/virus updates will be important to watch.
Asian equities fail to keep the early-day gains as vaccine-led positive sentiment fails to encounter fresh fears from the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0. The mood fails to offer any clear direction to the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.30% ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
After the news of Moderna’s 94.5% effective rate and easy to distribute nature, unveiled during the late-stage trials, Johnson and Johnson also crossed wires, via AP News, to convey the final stages of experiments for its two-dose vaccine. Further, Pfizer also mentioned that it is ready to start the COVID-19 pilot program in four US states. Overall, the global pharmaceutical companies are ramping up efforts to avail the pandemic’s cure, which in turn helps markets.
Read: S&P 500 Futures hold 3,600, print mild losses amid vaccine hopes, virus woes
Though, the results for the vaccine are still awaited and may take a few more months, even if the current pace of research continues, to tackle the deadly virus. Such concerns weigh on the trading sentiment at a time when covid is firming up the grips in a few US states and lead them towards another round of activity restrictions.
On the positive side, China’s Securities Regulator conveys hopes of fresh US-China relations with Joe Biden’s victory while the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences backs Beijing to set an average growth rate of 5.0% during 2021-25. Even so, stocks in China remain mildly negative by press time.
Australia’s ASX 200 enjoys RBA Minutes, reiterating the no to negative rates, with mild gains whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 prints small losses after Trade Minister Damien O'Connor conveys worries about the strong local currency considering the export-oriented nature of the economy.
South Korea’s KOSPI ignored softer than the previous reading of October month’s Trade Balance to rise 0.20% whereas Indonesia’s IDX Composite bucks the trend with over 1.0% gains news of Indonesian companies signing a deal with Australia crossed wires, via Reuters. Moving on, India’s BSE Sensex gains around 1.0% as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance marked a major victory in the latest state elections.
Moving on, October month Retail Sales for the US will accompany the key risk catalyst for fresh directions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD probes weekly highs above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism
AUD/USD keeps the bid tone intact above 0.7200, trading close to weekly highs of 0.7330. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid vaccine hopes ahead of a light calendar.
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit.
Gold's daily chart shows indecision
Gold created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. The immediate bias would remain neutral as long as prices are held within Monday's trading range of $1,864-$1,899.
USD/JPY under pressure around 104.50 on vaccine hopes
USD/JPY is on the back foot around 104.50, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 even as US-Iran war fears fade, eyes API stocks
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. API inventories, risk catalysts will offer short-term direction.