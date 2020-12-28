Asian Stock Market: Bulls cheer Trump’s favor for covid stimulus

- Asian shares remain upbeat amid holiday-thinned trading as Trump signs US COVID-19 aid package.
- Japan’s Industrial Production improved in November, BOJ Summary of Opinions backs further easing with eyes on JPY strength.
- Aussie-China tussle continues, UK aims for fresh trade ties with Australia, US, Indo-Pacific region post-Brexit.
Asian equity buyers ignore thin trading volume amid widespread off in multiple markets due to the year-end holidays as US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.40% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains 0.60% during early Monday.
US President Trump surprised global markets by signing the much-awaited aid package and avoiding the American government shutdown. The White House leader earlier demanded the Congress to back the $2000 paycheck to let the bill become law.
Markets in Australia and New Zealand are partially off amid Boxing Day celebrations. Even so, mixed clues entertain trading amid an otherwise dull session. While the UK is up for signing multiple trade deals in the upcoming days after overcoming the burden of the Brexit deal, news from the New York Times suggests China’s downbeat attitude towards Aussie copper imports.
Elsewhere, China also exerts additional downside pressure on the Ant Group. “China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma,” said Reuters.
Talking about data, Japan’s Preliminary readings of November Industrial Production marked -3.4% YoY figures versus -10% forecast. Though, the monthly readings dropped below 4.0% expected and prior to 0.0%. It should also be noted that the Summary of Opinions for December’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting showed that the policymakers favor the further extension of easy money measures with eyes on the Japanese yen (JPY) strength.
Equities in India, China, South Korea and Indonesia are up in the range between 0.50% and 1.0% by the time of writing. Not only Asia-Pacific shares but US stock futures and Treasury yields are mildly bid whereas the US dollar index (DXY) stays on the back foot amid a risk-on mood.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events will join year-end holiday celebrations to offer dull trading days during the week. However, Thursday’s China PMIs and voting on the Brexit bill in the European and the UK parliaments can offer intermediate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark as the Brexit deal announcement and US stimulus remained supportive, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December.
EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism
EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading conditions warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the $1900 mark. Sustained USD selling bias provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen exerting pressure on the safe-haven metal.
FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?
It has been year of absolute chaos, but hopefully 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.
US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.19, down 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge recently declined after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill.