Asian Stock Market: Bulls and bears jostle amid growing fears of Russia-Ukraine war

- Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed as China, India entertain bulls amid broad risk-off mood.
- CNY injects CNY 300 billion via one-year MLF, India cancels weekly debt auction for the second consecutive time.
- Japan’s Q4 2021 GDP eased below forecasts, RBA Minutes repeated policymakers’ concerns to remain patient.
- US, EU stock futures print mild losses, Treasury yields are down too.
Markets in Asia-Pacific region portray sour sentiment, except for China and India, amid escalating concerns of Russia’s imminent invasion of Ukraine. Also challenging the risk appetite are the headlines suggesting faster Fed rate-hike and US-China trade tussles.
Amid these plays, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drops 0.40% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 prints 0.80% intraday losses while heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Headlines conveying satellite images of multiple pre-war measures near the Russia-Ukraine border seem to have recently spoiled the market’s mood. It’s worth noting that the chatters over February 16 being the D-day for the Russian invasion of Ukraine have previously weighed on the risk appetite. However, no official communication relating to the same has been found, which in turn keeps markets hopeful of overcoming the recent fears.
Japan’s Preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 rose 1.3% QoQ versus 1.4% expected and -0.9% prior. Further, GDP Annualized also reversed the previous readouts of -3.6% with +5.4% figures but stayed below 5.8% market consensus. Further, the preliminary readings of GDP Deflator dropped to -1.3% YoY, below -1.2% expected and prior.
Also decorating the calendar were RBA Minutes and Indonesia trade numbers. The latest Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting stated, “Members observed that the achievement of the goals was within sight for the first time in several years.” However, the comments line, “Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve,” favored ASX 200 to trim losses, down 0.50% intraday at the latest.
On the other hand, Indonesia’s Exports dropped below 33.86% expected and 35.3% prior to 25.31% whereas the Imports declined to 36.77% versus 51.38% market consensus and 47.93% previous readouts. However, Trade Balance improved to $0.93B compared to the $0.19B forecasts, versus $1.02B prior. This seems to help IDX Composite, coupled with gains in China, to rise 0.75% on a day.
Moving on, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY300 billion via one-year medium-term lending (MLF) facility. In doing so, the Chinese central bank kept the rate for one-year MLF operation rate unchanged at 2.85% after cutting it from 2.95% last month. The same favored stocks in China and Hong Kong.
It should be noted that the Indian government’s cancellation of the weekly debt auction also renewed optimism in the local markets and favored BSE Sensex to rise 1.40% by the press time.
On a broader front, risk-off mood the US Treasury yields pare intraday losses around 1.98%, down 1.5 basis points (bps), whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive at the latest. On Monday, the bond coupons regained upside momentum after stepping back from a 2.5-year high on Friday whereas the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red, despite mildly positive week-start performance.
Read: US T-bond yields fade week-start rebound, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 despite disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD is stabilizing above 1.1300, despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in global equities. Reports of fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border escalate risk-aversion. German ZEW, EZ GDP awaiited.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3500 during the European trading hours on Tuesday as investors await geopolitical developments. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% in three months to December as expected.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 despite disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD is stabilizing above 1.1300, despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in global equities. Reports of fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border escalate risk-aversion. German ZEW, EZ GDP awaiited.
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.