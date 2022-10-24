Asian Stock Market: Bleeds on Jinping’s third leadership term, DXY behaves wild, oil surrenders $85.00

- The third-term leadership of China’s XI Jinping has messed up Chinese and Hang Seng indices.
- S&P500 futures have extended their gains after an upbeat Friday.
- Oil prices have dropped amid escalating recession fears.
Markets in the Asian domain are not tracking positive cues from S&P500 futures and are displaying terrible price movements. The risk-on sentiment has extremely firmed as 10-US Treasury yields have trimmed further to near 4.15%. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is attempting to establish above 112.00 after a roller-coaster move.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 gained 0.57%, ChinaA50 nosedived 2.93%, and Hang Seng witnessed a bloodbath. The index has erased 5.53%. Indian markets are closed on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.
Chinese markets have witnessed an intense sell-off after the announcement of China’s XI Jinping's third leadership term. Investors have dumped equities significantly amid soaring fears of economic slowdown as the Chinese leader could prefer ideology-driven policies even at the cost of economic growth. Apart from that, upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Trade Balance data have failed to fetch optimism for investors.
Blood has spilled over the roads as indices in Hang Seng have witnessed a bloodbath. The continuation of China’s XI Jinping leadership has strengthened fears of an economic downturn.
In Japan, gains in Nikkei225 are weak against the run-up recorded in S&P500. Potential intervention chatters from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in the currency markets against disorderly yen moves have restricted the upside in Japanese equities.
On the oil front, oil prices have dropped below the crucial support of $85.00 amid mounting global recession fears. In addition to the BOC, the BOJ and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their monetary policies. The BOJ may continue its ultra-loose stance while the ECB could tighten its monetary policy. An expectation of a fresh rate hike spell is weighing pressure on oil prices.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27123.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27123.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26834.74
|Daily SMA50
|27563.21
|Daily SMA100
|27354.7
|Daily SMA200
|27149.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27144.1
|Previous Daily Low
|26796.64
|Previous Weekly High
|27390.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|26767.81
|Previous Monthly High
|28841.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|26200.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27011.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26929.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26898.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26673.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26551.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27246.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27368.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27593.71
