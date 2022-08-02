- Asian equities retreat as fears surrounding Sino-American tussles, China’s growth join broad economic slowdown woes.
- US Treasury yields refreshed four-month low to amplify risk-aversion wave.
- Oil prices fail to cheer softer USD, gold prints five-day uptrend near one-month high.
Asia-Pacific shares remain pressured during early Tuesday, reversing the latest gains, as fears emanating from China join recession woes ahead of the key US employment data for July. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 1.62% intraday while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declines 1.57% daily heading into Tuesday’s European session.
US House Secretary Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the likely hardships for Chinese chipmakers due to the American consideration of limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment appear main challenges to the market sentiment. On the same line could be the news from a Chinese media report suggesting the dragon nation’s readiness for a military drill in Bohai, South China Sea.
Furthermore, Bloomberg’s piece signaling no hard boundaries for Beijing’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also appears to weigh on the market’s risk appetite. The news quotes people familiar with the matter as said, “China's top leaders told government officials last week that this year's economic growth target of "around 5.5%" should serve as guidance rather than a hard target that must be hit.”
Elsewhere, disappointing US PMIs joined the last week’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious comments to portray recession woes. On Monday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest since 2020 in July as the activity gauge dropped to 52.8 versus 53.0 prior.
That said, Chinese equity benchmarks are down between 2.0% and 3.0% whereas shares in Australia drop 0.40%. However, New Zealand’s NZX 50 remains indecisive ahead of Wednesday’s NZ jobs report. Further, South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite also decline nearly 1.0% daily at the latest but India’s BSE Sensex stays mildly offered as traders await Thursday’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interest rate decision.
On a broader front, the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed the monthly low before bouncing off 105.00. The greenback’s weakness could be attributed to the downbeat US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year US bond coupon declines 6.9 basis points (bps) to 2.54% at the latest. Further, Wall Street closed with mild losses while the S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s pullback from a two-month high.
Additionally, WTI crude oil remains pressured around monthly low while gold price prints five high as bulls attach $1,780 hurdle.
To sum up, China contributes to the recent risk-off mood but major attention will be given to speeches from Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans and President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0200 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200 in early Europe, as bulls failed to keep reins near the monthly high. Mounting US-China tensions over Taiwan and recession fears weigh on risk sentiment while the US dollar falls in tandem with the yields.
AUD/USD tumbles towards 0.6900 on RBA, mounting US-Sino tensions
AUD/USD is falling hard, eyeing 0.6900 on a less hawkish RBA rate hike and intensifying US-China tensions over the planned visit of Pelosi to Tawain this Tuesday. The US dollar tracks the Treasury yields sell-off amid broad risk-aversion.
Gold outshines amid panic, targets $1,794 Premium
Gold price is extending its winning streak into a fifth trading day on Tuesday, having hit the highest level in four months near $1,780. Gold bulls are rejoicing the reducing bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September amid a combination of factors affecting the market’s perception of risk sentiment in recent times.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price is currently retesting the 200-week SMA at $22,794, anticipating a minor bounce. There are three trade opportunities that BTC presents, two of which favor the bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!