- Asia-Pacific stocks track Wall Street losses amid cautious markets.
- Yields rebound as Fedspeak remains hawkish ahead of key data.
- Ukraine-Russia headlines, covid news add to the risk-aversion wave but mixed concerns restrict moves.
Global markets print losses as US Treasury yields’ rebound joins firmer oil prices during Thursday’s Asian session. Also underpinning the bearish bias in Asia-Pacific bourses is Wall Street’s first negative day in seven.
That said, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drops 0.70% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 printed a 1.0% loss by the press time.
Chinese stocks remain on the back foot with over 1.0% losses even as the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office mentioned that it will reinstate 352 expired product exclusions from US ‘Section 301’ tariffs on imported goods from China.
Downbeat performance in China joins escalating covid woes in Beijing and Europe to exert additional downside pressure on the stocks in New Zealand, NZD 50 marks 1.07% intraday loss of late. However, Australia’s ASX 200 joins Indonesia’s IDX 50 to buck the trend with mild gains.
Elsewhere, South Korea’s KOSPI also fails to cheer a new appointment at the Bank of Korea (BOK), down 0.80% at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the Wall Street benchmarks dropped more than 1.0% while the US 10-year Treasury yields retreated from a three-year high to 2.30% before regaining a 2.33% level at the latest. That said, S&P 500 Futures seesaws between gains and losses, up 0.11% intraday around 4,452 by the press time.
Further, WTI crude oil also rises over 1.0% as Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, “Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to ‘unfriendly’ countries.”
Moving on, US President Joe Biden’s meeting with European counterparts from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be the key. Also important will be the US PMIs for March and Durable Goods Orders for February.
Read: S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, Nikkei 225, yields stay pressured ahead of Biden-NATO meet
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies around 0.7500 on modest Australian PMI performance
AUD/USD is hovering around 0.7500 on modest PMI performance and positive DXY. The aussie has been a performer in the Fx domain on galloping metal prices recently. The DXY may trace bulls on hawkish stance from the FOMC members.
EUR/USD back under pressure as Asia picks up the baton
EUR/USD is weighted in Asia as the US dollar remains firm. The US dollar climbed on Wednesday as oil prices rallied again with US President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe.
Gold eases from weekly top below $1,950 on USD rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) pares the biggest daily gains in 12 days around $1,941 during the mid-Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal cheered the US Treasury yields retreat from three-year high the previous day to print notable gains.
Solana price confirms breakout, 24% gains on the horizon
Solana price confirmed a successful breakout from a bullish pattern, indicating more gains in the near future. This uptrend will face minor blockades but is eventually going to reach its target. Investors can expect SOL to continue its ascent to $112.89.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.