- Asia-Pacific shares print losses amid market’s fears of higher rates.
- Risk-negative headlines concerning China, Russia adds strength to the risk-off mood.
- Yields dribble around multi-year top, stock futures fade bounce off two-month low.
- Japan’s bond-buying announcement, RBA’s Bullock fail to gain major attention.
Equities in the Asia-Pacific region trace Wall Street’s losses as markets brace for the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcements. That said, the hopes of higher rates join the geopolitical tension surrounding China and Ukraine to weigh on the sentiment early Wednesday.
While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.67% intraday by the press time, retreating towards the 26-month low marked the previous day. Also suggesting the sour sentiment is Japan’s Nikkei 225, down 1.20% around a two-week low. Nikkie’s losses could be linked to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) readiness for buying Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs). “BOJ offers to buy JGBs at fixed-rate with unlimited amount (Residual maturity of 5YR to 10YR) outright from September 22,” said Reuters.
Reuters reported that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for 2022 and 2023 amid mounting risks from increased central bank monetary tightening, the fallout from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Joining the line is the news of a snap lockdown in the steel hub of Tangshan, due to China’s zero covid policy, which recently challenged the market sentiment and strengthened the safe-haven demand.
Furthermore, headlines suggesting US Senators’ demand for secondary sanctions on Russian oil also appear to challenge the market’s risk appetite. Additionally, Russia’s plans for occupied regions and the Western agitations for the same also weigh on the risk appetite. “Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions plan to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war and which drew condemnation from Ukraine and its allies,” said Reuters.
The same drowns stocks in China and Hong Kong by around 1.0% whereas Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Bullock’s readiness to ease the rate hike, if needed, couldn’t favor Aussie stock buyers as ASX drops 1.5% at the latest. Further, New Zealand’s NZX 50 prints nearly 1.0% intraday losses as we write.
On a broader front, the S&P 500 Futures lick its wounds near 3,880 after declining the most in one week the previous day whereas the US benchmark Treasury bond yields retreat from the multi-day high. It should be noted that the US 2-year Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in 15 years while the 10-year counterpart also rose to the 11-year top on Tuesday.
Looking forward, a slew of central bankers are up for conveying their monetary policy decisions and most of them are likely to adhere to policy tightening, which in turn could exert downside pressure on equities.
Also read: S&P 500 Futures pare recent losses as yields retreat from multi-year high ahead of Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD decline towards 0.9900 as odds soar for a full percent Fed rate hike
The EUR/USD pair is auctioning around the critical support of 0.9960 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to deliver a downside break of the long-week consolidation formed in a range of 0.9946-1.0050. The major will face an intense sell-off as investors are placing bets on a bigger-than-expected rate hike now.
GBP/USD eyes a break below 1.1350 as odds for widening Fed-BOE policy divergence soar
The GBP/USD pair is hovering around the critical support of 1.1360 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to witness a sheer downside after dropping below the above-mentioned support on expectations of widening Federal Reserve (Fed)-Bank of England (BOE) policy divergence.
Gold eyes $1,645 as Fed’s 75 bps rate hike appears priced in
Gold price remains sidelined as bulls and bears struggle ahead of the key Fed policy announcements. The bullion remains pressured around the yearly low, down for the second consecutive day, as traders flirt with the $1,660 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
Dogecoin: Can bulls trigger a 50% rally here?
Dogecoin price has collected liquidity resting below the equal lows, which pushed it into a demand zone. This development produces a double spike in buying pressure that could kick-start a run-up for DOGE.
Federal Reserve Preview: Forecasting 5% interest rates? Dollar to move on dot-plot, Powell's pledges Premium
One cat is out of the sack – the Federal Reserve is set to stick to the baseline market expectation and raise rates by 75 basis points and refrain from a bigger move. Why am I saying it with growing confidence? Because Nick Timiraos said so.