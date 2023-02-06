Asian Stock Market: Bears in command as China stocks see the red, Fed concerns propel yields

- Asia-Pacific shares remain depressed amid fresh bout of risk aversion.
- US blew China’s balloon, canceled Secretary of State Antony’s visit to Beijing.
- Upbeat US jobs report, ISM Services PMI numbers propel yields.
- Risk catalysts are the key to clear directions.
Market sentiment remains sour as fears emanating from the bloc leader China, as well as from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), underpins the latest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and weigh on equities. While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan slumps 2.0%. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises to a fresh high in seven weeks.
It should be noted that stocks in China are the most negative, followed by those from Hong Kong. The weekend headlines suggesting the US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina weighed on the sentiment as US Secretary of State Antony Blinked called off his previously planned visit to Beijing following the event. In a reaction to the event, China President Xi Jinping termed this as an ‘obvious overreaction’ while also warning to not aggravate the tense situation.
Elsewhere, stocks in Australia and New Zealand also portray mild losses while tracking China whereas Indian equities bear the burden of the Adani stock rout. Furthermore, Indonesia’s IDX Composite drops 0.70% despite firmer Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter (Q4).
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since August, down 0.30% intraday near 4,140 by the press time. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain firmer for the third consecutive day, to 3.56% by the press time, following the biggest weekly jump since late September 2022.
Also to note is that Friday’s upbeat US jobs report and activity numbers renewed hawkish bias towards the Federal Reserve (Fed) and underpinned the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, which in turn weighed on the market’s mood. Also likely to probe the sentiment could be the cautious mood ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday, as well as the market’s chatters that China's stimulus will be limited.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous weekly rebound from the lowest levels since April 2022, despite being sluggish of late, while prices of Crude oil remain pressured but those of Gold improve amid the risk-off mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0800 ahead of EU data Premium
EUR/USD is holding steady just shy of the 1.0800 mark in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market tone, as investors assess Friday's US NFP blowout and hawkish Fed expectations. Eurozone data coming up next.
GBP/USD attempts to cross 1.2050, downside looks likely amid US-China tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attempted to extend its rebound move above the critical resistance of 1.2050 in the Tokyo session. The Cable gauged an intermediate cushion around 1.2000 amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet Premium
Gold price is making a tepid recovery attempt toward the $1,900 level at the start of the week on Monday. Gold buyers a breathing a sigh of relief after two back-to-back days of extreme sell-off.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
The Week Ahead - RBA rate meeting, UK Q4 GDP and earnings
Back in November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market. At the time Governor Philip Lowe said that the RBA wanted to slow the pace.