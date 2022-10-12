Asian equities remain bearish despite recent inaction ahead of Fed Minutes.

Looming intervention from Japan, economic fears cited by BOE’s Bailey, IMF keep bears hopeful.

Yields grind higher as London/Tokyo struggle to defend respective currencies.

Chinese shares lead bears, KOSPI fails to justify BOK’s rate hike.

Asian stocks hold lower grounds, led by China, as economic slowdown fears join pre-Fed Minutes anxiety during early Wednesday. Even so, sluggish yields and an absence of major data/events restrict immediate moves.

That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan renews the 30-month low, down 0.75% intraday by the press time, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 remains mostly steady around a one-week low.

Earlier in the day, USDJPY crossed the 145.90 level and pushed the Japanese policymakers to defend the domestic currency. Following the same, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki crossed wires while showing readiness to tame the price move, if needed.

Elsewhere, China’s firmer determination to defend the zero-covid policy joins the recently gradual fall in the domestic currency to renew fears of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which in turn led the markets in Beijing towards witnessing more than 1.0% daily loss. While following the same, New Zealand’s NZX 50 drops 1.0% but Australia’s ASX 200 prints mild gains as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Luci Ellis mentioned, that the central bank’s policy is no longer in an expansionary place. However, comments like, “The neutral rate was a moving target and hard to determine at any stage in time,” seemed to have weighed on the Aussie stocks.

South Korea’s KOSPI prints 0.25% intraday gains even after the Bank of Korea announced a rate hike while Indonesia’s IDX Composite traces Chinese equities to drop 0.65% at the latest.

On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures remain sidelined around monthly low but the Treasury bond yields are mostly firmer, despite the latest inaction, which in turn portrays the market’s rush towards risk safety.

Moving on, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes will be eyed for clear directions amid hawkish Fed bets. Also important will be the moves by the British and the Japanese policymakers to defend the GBP and the JPY respectively.