- Asian equities remain bearish despite recent inaction ahead of Fed Minutes.
- Looming intervention from Japan, economic fears cited by BOE’s Bailey, IMF keep bears hopeful.
- Yields grind higher as London/Tokyo struggle to defend respective currencies.
- Chinese shares lead bears, KOSPI fails to justify BOK’s rate hike.
Asian stocks hold lower grounds, led by China, as economic slowdown fears join pre-Fed Minutes anxiety during early Wednesday. Even so, sluggish yields and an absence of major data/events restrict immediate moves.
That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan renews the 30-month low, down 0.75% intraday by the press time, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 remains mostly steady around a one-week low.
Earlier in the day, USDJPY crossed the 145.90 level and pushed the Japanese policymakers to defend the domestic currency. Following the same, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki crossed wires while showing readiness to tame the price move, if needed.
Elsewhere, China’s firmer determination to defend the zero-covid policy joins the recently gradual fall in the domestic currency to renew fears of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which in turn led the markets in Beijing towards witnessing more than 1.0% daily loss. While following the same, New Zealand’s NZX 50 drops 1.0% but Australia’s ASX 200 prints mild gains as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Luci Ellis mentioned, that the central bank’s policy is no longer in an expansionary place. However, comments like, “The neutral rate was a moving target and hard to determine at any stage in time,” seemed to have weighed on the Aussie stocks.
South Korea’s KOSPI prints 0.25% intraday gains even after the Bank of Korea announced a rate hike while Indonesia’s IDX Composite traces Chinese equities to drop 0.65% at the latest.
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures remain sidelined around monthly low but the Treasury bond yields are mostly firmer, despite the latest inaction, which in turn portrays the market’s rush towards risk safety.
Moving on, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes will be eyed for clear directions amid hawkish Fed bets. Also important will be the moves by the British and the Japanese policymakers to defend the GBP and the JPY respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led gains below 1.10 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1000 ahead of the UK GDP and Industrial data. Cable spiked to 1.1050 after Financial Times (FT) reported that the BOE signaled privately to bankers it may extend bond-buying.
EUR/USD spikes above 0.9730 as DXY skids, ECB Lagarde’s speech/Fed minutes in focus
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the immediate hurdle of 0.9700 sharply and has refreshed its day’s high at 0.9734 in the Tokyo session. The risk profile is still averse as S&P500 futures are still consolidating.
USD/JPY holds gains above 146.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest upsurge to fresh 24-year highs near 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. US dollar extends uptrend ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold keeps sight on $1,650 whilst below 21DMA, Fed minutes eyed Premium
Gold price meanders in weekly lows sub-$1,700, as Yellen power USD bulls. Hawkish Fed remarks back aggressive Fed rate hike bets, underpin yields. XAU/USD awaits a sustained break below $1,660 for further downside.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.