Asian Stock Market: Trades firmly on upbeat market mood, DXY tumbles, oil rebounds

- A rebound in the positive market sentiment has supported the Asian equities.
- Oil prices are in recovery mode as supply constraints to remain for a prolonged period.
- The DXY is expected to extend losses as investors have shrugged-off uncertainty over Fed Powell’s testimony.
Markets in the Asian domain are firmer on the improved risk appetite of investors. A strong rebound in the risk-on impulse has underpinned the risk-perceived assets, whose effect is clearly reflected in the Asian equities. The Asian indices are following the footprints of S&P500 futures and are advancing higher. It seems like the market participants have ignored the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and have started pouring funds into the risk-sensitive assets.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 surged 2.27%, China A50 added 0.33%, Hang Seng gained 1.50%, and Nifty50 jumped 1.25%.
The Chinese economy has shown some signs of reversal in the downside trend of the aggregate demand as their oil imports from Russia have jumped significantly. The economy has recorded a 55% addition in the oil imports in May.
On the oil front, oil prices are picking bids below $110.00 after a significant fall recorded on Friday. The black gold has rebounded strongly as investors are giving more priority to the supply constraints rather than focusing on the expected demand slump due to recession fears going forward. The supply constraints are expected to remain for a prolonged period as gauging an alternative to Russia for addressing the demand for fossil fuels is not a cakewalk.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around its intraday low at 104.22 and a downside move is expected as investors have shrugged off the uncertainty over the Fed Powell’s testimony. Traders should focus on the guidance to be provided on upcoming monetary policy action.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|25963
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27082.54
|Daily SMA50
|26852.95
|Daily SMA100
|26889.71
|Daily SMA200
|27861.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26002.49
|Previous Daily Low
|25718.18
|Previous Weekly High
|27263.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|25595.6
|Previous Monthly High
|27479.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|25531.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25826.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25893.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25786.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25610.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25502.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26070.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26178.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26355.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
