Asian Stock Market: ASX 200, NZX 50 bucks the uptrend amid reflation worries

- Asian equities stay positive while taking clues from their US counterparts.
- RBNZ clamps down on property loans, inflation barometer firms.
- Australian data came in mixed, Aussie ambassador urges US for transatlantic deal.
Asian shares ignore the downbeat performance of their Pacific counterparts while keeping the latest gains during the early Tuesday. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.37% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains 0.14% by press time.
While increasing hopes of the US covid relief package worth $1.9 trillion joined recently upbeat trade headlines to favor the mood, Japan’s emergency stimulus and reflation fears in Pacific nations, mainly Australia and New Zealand, probe the bulls.
Read: Reflation trade poses a risk to emerging markets
Despite another economic push by Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, with the size of about 1.3 trillion yen, markets in Tokyo remained sluggish amid a light calendar at home.
On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) crackdown on the Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratio joins the upbeat RBNZ Inflation for the Q1 2021 to probe the equity bulls in the Pacific giant. Australian markets followed their neighbors even as trade optimism is likely to help Canberra. In doing so, the latest Aussie-China tussle may have gained the bears’ attention.
Elsewhere, oil refreshed multi-month high above $58.00 while S&P 500 Futures also tease the record top above 3,900 as US Democrats embrace the multi-billion stimulus despite Republicans’ dislike for the details.
Also favoring the sentiment could be the EU-UK readiness to resolve the trade tussle US aircraft subsidies as well as Britain’s trade optimism.
It’s worth mentioning that the fears of rising inflation push investors to rethink over further equity growth and hence bonds are up off-late. The same could be witnessed by the US dollar’s latest run-up while chasing the US 10-year Treasury yields to the north.
Looking forward, a light calendar can keep troubling momentum traders but market optimism is likely to stay. Cryptocurrencies have been in the spotlight off-late as the Bitcoin refreshes record top following Tesla’s investment into the BTC and hints of Apple’s likely jump into the session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh two-week highs above 0.77 as reflation trade revives
AUD/USD advances towards 0.7750, refreshing two-week highs. The US stimulus optimism-driven revival of the reflation trade underpins the higher-yielding aussie. Australia’s NAB Business Survey came in mixed for January.
Gold nears falling wedge hurdle
Gold trades near $1,841 versus $1,829 in early Asia. A potential falling wedge breakout would imply bullish reversal. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge pattern – converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows.
GBP/USD: Refreshes multi-day high above 1.3700 as bulls battle key resistance line
GBP/USD rises to the fresh high since May 2018. While normal RSI conditions and sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA favor the cable bulls, the resistance line of a rising triangle formation established since March 2020 challenge the immediate upside.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin price rose 35% after it broke out of a bull pennant pattern on February 6. Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin.
Dollar Index trades hovers below 91 on stimulus expectations
The dollar index is on the defensive below 91.00, having dropped for the second straight trading day on Monday. Driving the anti-risk USD lower are expectations for aggressive fiscal stimulus and the risk-on rally in the global stocks.