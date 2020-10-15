Asian Stock Market: ASX 200 bucks the downtrend despite COVID-19, stimulus woes

- Asia-Pacific shares remain on the back foot as global markets stay disappointed over US stimulus deadlock, virus spread.
- RBA Governor Lowe assured weaker rates, Aussie/China data also favored the need for further stimulus.
- US-China tussle, Brexit woes offer additional challenges, traders stay cautious ahead of the key events.
Equities in the Asia-Pacific region stay mostly downbeat, except Australia, as global traders worry about the harsh coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 as well as no US stimulus before the American presidential election. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.75% with Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining over 0.50% during the pre-European session on Thursday.
Australia’s ASX 200, up 0.60% intraday, seems to bear the fruits of RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s readiness for further stimulus but New Zealand’s NZX 50 declines over 0.80% on a day to track Wall Street. Further, Chinese benchmarks were also down as headlines inflation data from the dragon nation renew economic fears whereas recent comments over US-Taiwan friendship portray chances of Sino-American jitters and weighs on the risk barometers.
Additionally, shares in Hong Kong are down over 1.0%, Hang Seng currently -1.30% to 24,332, while following clues of further geopolitical tension at home after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s push for youth to return to the mainland. It should also be noted that stocks in South Korea bear the burden of the widespread virus with 1.14% intraday losses and so does Indonesia’s IDX 50, down 0.60% now. India’s BSE Sensex takes clues from S&P 500 Futures as both as down near 0.50% amid a broad risk-off mood.
Other than the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s pessimistic words, COVID-19 updates from the UK and European nations also keep the risk-tone heavy. The same joins fears of no-deal Brexit ahead of today’s EU summit and drags the US 10-year Treasury yields down around 0.71%.
While the economic calendar offers fewer data in the European and the US session, updates from the Brussels and the White House will be equally important. Furthermore, the vaccine news will also offer near-term direction to the markets after the latest halt in trials weigh on the mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the highs seen in previous days. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit
GBP/USD fades Wednesday’s upside moves but trades better bid above 1.3000. UK PM Johnson, top officials from Brussels blame each other for the Brexit deadlock. EU hopeful to extend Brexit talks beyond October 15 deadline.
Gold trades near rising channel support
Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.