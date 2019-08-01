Asian shares extend declines amid USD surge as Fed poured cold water on bears

- The Fed’s not-so-dovish rate cut pushed traders to the USD.
- Weak manufacturing activity in China, political news surrounding Iran and North Korea kept traders off Asian equities.
The US Federal Reserve’s dovish rate cut has its negative impact over the Asian stocks as the greenback remains strong after the central bank turned down expectations of a longer easing cycle despite slashing the Fed rate for the first time since 2008 crisis.
The US Dollar (USD) ignored the US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy while early-day political news surrounding Iran and North Korea pushed traders towards seeking solace in the US currency.
With this, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drops for the fifth consecutive day towards mid-June low while marking a 0.6% loss ahead of the European session on Thursday. Japan’s NIKKEI remains mostly flat amid increasing expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) after the Deputy Governor Amamiya’s comments.
Further, China’s HANG SENG, Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX50 remain on the negative side after Chinese Caixin manufacturing activity gauge followed the official announcement and slipped in the contraction region for the second month.
The global risk barometer, 10-year treasury yield of the US, gains 1.5 basis points (bps) top 2.037% by the press time.
While Bank of England’s (BOE) quarterly inflation report (QIR) will be in the spotlight during the day, second-tier data from the US and the EU could offer intermediate trade opportunities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.